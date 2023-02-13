How Many Career Points Does Stephen Curry have? Warriors Guard’s Rank on the All-time Scoring List

Feb 4, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court during a break in the action against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry has done a lot not just for the Golden State Warriors franchise, but also for the NBA as a whole. However, there are still debates around the internet about his all-time positioning, and it gets dented a little bit by his place on the all-time scoring list. So, how many career points does Stephen Curry have?

As the Dubs’ 34-year-old, 6ft 2” point guard gets on with his 14th season in the NBA, struggling through injuries, and still averaging almost 30 points per game, let’s look at how many points has scored in his illustrious career.

How many career points does Stephen Curry have?

Stephen Curry has won a lot of team and individual accolades in his extremely successful career, which includes 2x scoring titles and a splendid career average of 24.5 points per game. The unarguable greatest three-point shooter of the NBA, who converts career 47.5 field goals and 42.8% from the perimeter, is also it’s the most efficient shooter.

Yet, it might be a surprise for you to know that the 9x All-Star ranks 13 positions behind James Harden who came into the NBA the same year (2009) as Steph. With 21,183 career points in 864 games, Stephen Curry is 40th on the all-time list of scorers according to NBA.com.

How far can Curry go before calling it a day?

Assuming he keeps scoring 1800 points per season for the rest of his career, if he plays 4–5 seasons more, he will be above Shaquille O’Neal who has 28596 points and stands at #8 all time.

Considering the 2x MVP keeps up his desire to play until then, he will do it without even chasing it. One thing that we know he will be chasing is more championships, and if the 4x champ wins one or a couple more anytime soon, I’m not too sure how long he’ll be continuing.

