“I ain’t coaching motherf***ers who make more money than me”: Allen Iverson on why he’ll never relegate himself to coaching an NBA team

Allen Iverson says that he would never coach an NBA team because he wouldn’t want to coach people who make more money than him.

Allen Iverson is one of the most iconic North American sports figures of the 21st century and with that stature came one of the best personalities the NBA has ever seen. AI burst onto the scene in 1996 as the number one overall pick in a draft that featured the likes of Ray Allen, Kobe Bryant, and Steve Nash, and let it be known he believed he was the best in the NBA from the get-go.

His cockiness was prevalent throughout his career and with that came some of the most incredible quotes any NBA player has ever spewed out over 75 years of NBA basketball.

Of course, everybody remembers Allen Iverson for his rant about practice after getting knocked out by the Boston Celtics in the first round in 2002, a mere year after having been three wins away from the championship. This however, wasn’t the only gem AI would give us.

Allen Iverson hilariously claims he would never coach an NBA team and reveals why.

Allen Iverson was once asked by reporters in the Philippines in 2014 if he’d ever coach an NBA team, to which he said he would not. He didn’t reveal the reason as to why back then. Later on in 2017, he was asked by TMZ reporters the same question. This time, ‘The Answer’ gave us a proper reason.

“Hell no! I ain’t coaching no motherf**kers who make more money than me! How the hell am I going to tell them anything?”

A.I. was a real one on and off the floor. The Answer had some legendary quotes 😂 @alleniverson and @cheddahcheese7 will join @TaylorRooks for a live streamed interview only in the B/R app this Friday pic.twitter.com/J8mdoYjJvS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2021

Well, that certainly is one way to look at it. However, Allen Iverson should know that most great coaches in the league et paid more than half of the roster. Steve Kerr for example, is reportedly making $8 million a season as of April of 2021. This would make him the 6th highest paid person on the roster if he were a player.

Allen Iverson did seem to turn go back on his statement a tad bit as he did end up being a player-coach in ‘The Big 3’ league. Of course, the question at hand was if he’d ever coach an NBA team and a ‘Big 3’ team isn’t quite the same