“I Ain’t Crazy”: Afraid to Get on Dwyane Wade’s Bad Books, Usher Playfully Refuses to Put His Moves on Gabrielle Union

Recently, Gabrielle Union treated fans to an inside look at Usher’s electrifying concert through a series of Instagram stories. Among them was a captivating snapshot featuring herself and Usher, as shared by Christina Millian. In this candid moment, Usher didn’t hold back, candidly expressing his reluctance to step into the tumultuous waters of Dwyane Wade‘s displeasure.

This isn’t Usher’s first encounter with potential controversy. Following public reports of Keke Palmer’s relationship woes with boyfriend Darius Jackson, Usher notably featured her in his latest music video, “Boyfriend”.

Usher did not want to mess with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

In a telling Instagram story, Gabrielle Union offered fans a glimpse into her evening with a candid snapshot featuring herself and Usher.

The accompanying caption spoke volumes:

“Usher said, ‘I ain’t crazy. Not messing with Dwyane Wade.’”

This unguarded statement unmistakably highlights Usher’s reluctance to tread on Dwyane Wade’s sensitive territory, especially in light of his recent involvement in the Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson situation.

Usher’s prudent approach is rooted in the lessons learned from a recent incident involving Keke Palmer.

Reports of Palmer’s relationship struggles with boyfriend Darius Jackson made headlines, prompting Usher to feature her prominently in his latest music video, “Boyfriend”.

This strategic move sparked discussion and speculation, but notably, Usher has exercised restraint when it comes to his interactions with both Union and Wade.

Union reveals that Wade thinks he’s Usher on the dance floor

This has been the only time Wade, Union, and Usher have been involved in the same narrative.

In a hilarious anecdote, Gabrielle Union once disclosed that Dwyane Wade sees himself in the same league as Usher when it comes to tearing up the dance floor.

In an interview on The Real Daytime, the hosts asked Union whether her husband could dance as well as he could play basketball. She replied candidly, saying:

“Not at all not, at all he’s terrible but it doesn’t stop him though. Inside he’s like, ‘I’m Usher.’It’s happening inside, he’s got choreography, he’s like Debbie Allen… But what happens like when it goes from his brain to his extremities, it’s not pretty.”

Unfortunately for Wade, it seems his dance moves need a lot more work than his on-court moves.