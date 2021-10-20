“I always knew Zion Williamson was going to have a busted knee!”: Kendrick Perkins gloats on Twitter as fans start to believe it was Ja Morant to go first overall in the 2019 draft

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins reminds the NBA community of the time when he believed Ja Morant should have been picked over Zion Williamson

Ja Morant or Zion Williamson?

Back in 2019, the answer to this question was fairly simple. You take the uber-athletic forward who has the weight of a 7 footer, packed into a small forward’s body, and can jump out of the damn gym. For anyone wondering, that’s Zion.

This was evidently the way the Pelicans thought as well, as they picked the young talent with the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. And at the time, everyone lauded it as the right move. Fast forward to two years later though, and nobody is quite so sure about that decision.

No one saw this coming… no one except Big Perk in 2019 that is. And recently, the former NBA player took to Twitter to gloat all about it.

Let’s take a look, shall we?

Kendrick Perkins reminds everyone he had said the Pelicans should have considered picking Ja Morant over Zion Williamson

Now, while both players have been absolutely stellar in their time on the court, right now there is an easy and clear winner between the two. And he doesn’t play on the Pelicans.

To be clear here, this is not due to a difference in pure ability. Rather this argument is one related to the sad nature of Zion’s terrible knee injuries throughout his career.

Over and over again, the man has sustained lower-body injuries. And now recently, when it was revealed that Williamson is healing from a broken foot, Kendrick Perkins found it to be the appropriate time to say this.

Y’all remember when I told the world in 2019 that if I were the Pelicans I would have taken Ja Morant with the Number 1 pick? Remember when people called me CRAZY? Don’t mind me tho and Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 21, 2021

Now, to be fair to the analyst, he was one of the only people to actually see these issues coming.

But… perhaps it would be a more appropriate time to mention his triumphs AFTER the young player actually recovers from this difficult point in his professional career.

