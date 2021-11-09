“I definitely would say I’m the best dressed on the Knicks”: Julius Randle talks about his fashion sense while dishing out a few styling tips

All-Star Julius Randle talks about his fashion sense and declares himself as the best dressed New York Knicks player.

Over the past few years, Julius Randle has transformed into one of the more premier players in the league. The 6-foot-8 forward has elevated his game to a different level altogether after being acquired by the New York Knicks back in 2019.

Not only is the two-way star a menace in the paint, on both sides of the court, but has also developed a decent-looking jump shot with time. The former Kentucky Wildcat earned the 2021 MIP honors and was even named as an All-Star in the 2020-2021 campaign. After dropping 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 6 assists last season, Randle led NYK to their first postseason appearance in 8 seasons.

Julius has picked up this season where he left off the previous one. While leading the Knicks to a great 7-4 start, Julius has been putting up 22.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

However, the forward hasn’t only been shining on the court. Over the past few years, Randle has also worked on his fashion game and is now one of the most unique and well-dressed players in the league.

“You wear the clothes. The clothes can’t wear you”: Julius Randle

While talking about his fashion and revealing a few styling tips, Julius was also bold enough to claim himself as the “best dressed” New York Knicks player. Recently, the 2021 All-NBA player made an appearance on a “Bleacher Report” video, and spoke about his style:

“You wear the clothes. The clothes can’t wear you. So whatever it is, I gotta be comfortable in it.

I definitely would say I’m the best dressed on the team, for sure. Yeah, I just do my own thing and just kinda let that, you know, speak for itself.

People wear the high-end brands, and stuff like that, but you don’t have to do that to be stylish and fashionable, man.”

Julius Randle takes his son shopping brought to you by @WellsFargo Active Cash℠ Credit Card 🛍 pic.twitter.com/D9h0WwnUSX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2021

We really have seen Randle develop an incredible fashion sense over the past few years. And it is not only Julius who boasts about having a good fashion style. This past week, Knicks guard RJ Barrett too lauded the southpaw for being the “best dressed Knick”.

RJ said, “Julius can definitely dress.”

With a chunk of the season still left, only time will let us know whether or not Julius is still as shining on the court as he is off-the-court. But judging from his current form, there is a huge probability he could be making yet another All-Star appearance.