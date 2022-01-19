“Klay Thompson, there is no rush or no pressure!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry shares his message to his Splash Brother upon his return to the NBA after 2 and a half years

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry tells Klay Thompson to take his time and get in shape by the time playoffs come around

The Golden State Warriors began their 7-game homestand tonight. After a rough last 10 games, the homestand is just what the doctor had ordered. They kicked off things by beating the Detroit Pistons 102-86. This puts the Warriors 32-12 for the season. Stephen Curry and co. seemed to have found their shooting stroke again. The Dubs shot 47.6% from the deep to start the game.

Prior to the game tonight, Stephen Curry sat down with Shams Charania of The Athletic for a one-on-one conversation. The two discussed a lot of topics, including the return of Klay Thompson. They also discussed the MVP Race with Kevin Durant, breaking the NBA 3-point record, the Warriors’ rookies, and his brother Seth Curry.

Stephen Curry has a simple message for Klay Thompson

Being together for 11 years, Steph and Klay have a unique bond. The Splash Brothers have a strong effect on each other. When Klay Thompson made his return to the NBA after a long 2.5-year gap, there would’ve been no one happier than Stephen Curry(except maybe Draymond Green).

Klay Thompson had a strong first game, going for 17 points. Thompson has gone 36.1% from the deep so far, which marks the only season in his career shooting under 40% from 3s. However, Stephen Curry and co are not worried and are not looking to rush Klay in any way. In his chat with Shams, Steph said,

“I’ve let him know: There’s no pressure. We got off to a good start this year so that we could have this buffer, this middle part of the year for him to get his legs back and understand what it feels like for his body to play at this level again. Two and a half years is such a long time between games. He can still shoot the ball, still crazy competitive and understands the long game. It’s only been a few games. For him to understand he’s going to get back to the player he is in due time … he knows April, May and June is what it’s all about. I can’t wait to see it.”

Klay Thompson records his first 20+ point game since the 2019 Finals

Even though Stephen Curry and the Warriors aren’t pressurizing Klay Thompson, he isn’t going easy on himself. Striving to get better each game, Klay had his best game back so far tonight. He scored 21 points, grabbed 3 rebounds, dished 4 assists, and recorded 2 steals.

Klay Thompson tonight: 21 Points

4 Assists

3 Rebounds

2 Steals Only 22 minutes. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NlvtIEMArj — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 19, 2022

As long as Klay keeps working and getting better, it’s only going to get better for the Warriors. As Steph said, Klay knows what truly matters, and he’d be there by then. Cannot wait to see a healthy Klay and the Dubs take the playoffs by a storm this season!