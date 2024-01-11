“I Fought Sugar Shane and Oscar De La Hoya”: Shaquille O’Neal Warns Alycia Baumgardner of His ‘Nuclear’ Power Despite Taking a Gut Punch

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many talents, and boxing might just be one of them. He recently had World Champion boxer, Alycia Baumgardner, on his show, The Big Podcast with Shaq. The interview started with a bang, as Shaq received a body shot from his World Champion guest, all of which was a part of the show’s opening segment. Alycia, who is possibly one of the most recognizable faces in female boxing, was asked about her experience sparing against men.

Though the female boxer did acknowledge the difference in skill and power between the two genders, she was confident in her ability to face men in the ring. The World Champ did mention that she wasn’t sure whether the men she sparred against took it easy on her or not.

But Baumgardner wasn’t the only person to face World Champions in the ring, as O’Neal himself had some experience facing boxing world champions. While talking about going against Baumgardner, Shaq said,

“first of all, I have fought Sugar Shane( Mosley) and Oscar De la Hoya. I am just saying. I would have to take it easy on you…you can beat me up and do all the things that you do. But I can’t see myself unleashing this nuclear weapon.”

Unknown to many, Shaq has stepped in the ring with De La Hoya and Sugar Shane Mosley. Both of the matches were a part of ABC’s show, Shaq versus. The show pivoted around the concept of Shaq challenging other professional athletes to their sport, to back up the claim of Shaq being the “best athlete ever”.

Back in the day, Shaq was also featured in WWE events such as the World Championship Wrestling in 1994, where he accompanied Hulk Hogan in the ring. No doubt, Shaq has been quite familiar with the ring.

Shaquille O’Neal fought two world champions

Shaquille O’Neal might just be one of the few individuals who has faced two World Champions, while not even boxing as an amateur. The 7’1 giant faced off against both of the athletes, in surprisingly what many called “a competitive bout” of boxing.

Though Shaq lost both matches by unanimous decision, the Big Man revealed that he held back against his friend. While talking to TMZ, the Lakers Legend told the media outlet,

“I held back because he is my friend”

But that wasn’t all, during the second season of the above-mentioned show, Shaq faced another legend, Shane Mosley. This time, Shaq turned up the heat, landing significant strikes against the former World Champion. The contest would go down the wire, as Shaq would lose the contest, with a score of 48-47, favoring Mosley.