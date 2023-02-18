HomeSearch

“I had a great time but this wasn’t cool”: Actor Simu Liu is Angry at the NBA For a Possible Act of ‘Racism’ in the Celebrity All-Star game

Akash Murty
|Published 18/02/2023

Image Credits: Twitter

Although Dwyane Wade lost a 3-point contest against his partner in Utah Jazz ownership and DK Metcalf won the Celebrity All-Star game MVP award, actor Simu Liu proved he is the Hollywood Stephen Curry. However, NBA and Utah failed the Marvel actor.

Shooting a long-range 4-pointer, Liu probably had the best shot of the evening after The Miz’s berserk half-court shot was ruled out. The 33-year-old actor helped Team Dwyane win the game 81-78.

But an incident in the game, where the celebrity look-a-like camera happened to have Liu on its radar, caught an Asian fan who looked nothing like him and went with it. This did not sit well with Simu Liu.

Simu Liu is distraught at the NBA after the Celebrity All-Star game

After the game, the man who plays Shang-Chi in the Marvel world, took to Twitter to show his anger towards the possible-racial joke by the camera operator in Salt Lake City.

Fans, however, were not surprised by this act because it’s Utah.

There were some racist Tweets as well.

If they couldn’t find a look-alike they did not have to show Liu at all. That’s one thing they could have done.

Whether there was a racial motivation behind it, we wouldn’t know. But after the actor has raised his voice in the matter, NBA will have to take care of it as soon as possible.

The woke fans of the game and the actor are not going to let it slide.

How was the 2023 celebrity All-Star Game?

Apart from this incident, everything about the game was better than it has been in some years. The fans in the building or who were watching it live from their homes enjoyed NFL star, DK Metcalf putting up big numbers while showing off his aerial skills getting 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks, and the MVP award.

He led D-Wade’s team to victory. Meanwhile, former Jazz players Carlos Boozer and Richard Jefferson also turned back the clock and took the floor as both sides unlocked their NBA player cards. The latter, at 42 years of age even threw down a massive dunk.

About the author
Akash Murty

Akash Murty

An Electrical and Electronics Engineer by degree, Akash Murty is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Previously a Software Engineer, Murty couldn’t keep himself away from sports, and his knack for writing and putting his opinion forward brought him to the TSR. A big Soccer enthusiast, his interest in basketball developed late, as he got access to a hoop for the first time at 17. Following this, he started watching basketball at the 2012 Olympics, which transitioned to NBA, and he became a fan of the game as he watched LeBron James dominate the league. Him being an avid learner of the game and ritually following the league for around a decade, he now writes articles ranging from throwbacks, and live game reports, to gossip. LA Lakers are his favourite basketball team, while Chelsea has his heart in football. He also likes travelling, reading fiction, and sometimes cooking.

