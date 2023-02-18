“I had a great time but this wasn’t cool”: Actor Simu Liu is Angry at the NBA For a Possible Act of ‘Racism’ in the Celebrity All-Star game

Although Dwyane Wade lost a 3-point contest against his partner in Utah Jazz ownership and DK Metcalf won the Celebrity All-Star game MVP award, actor Simu Liu proved he is the Hollywood Stephen Curry. However, NBA and Utah failed the Marvel actor.

Shooting a long-range 4-pointer, Liu probably had the best shot of the evening after The Miz’s berserk half-court shot was ruled out. The 33-year-old actor helped Team Dwyane win the game 81-78.

SIMU LIU SPLASH 🎯 D-Wade was loving the first @RUFFLES 4pt shot of the game 🤣#RufflesCelebGame | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/GCIVZkn4uY — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2023

But an incident in the game, where the celebrity look-a-like camera happened to have Liu on its radar, caught an Asian fan who looked nothing like him and went with it. This did not sit well with Simu Liu.

Simu Liu is distraught at the NBA after the Celebrity All-Star game

After the game, the man who plays Shang-Chi in the Marvel world, took to Twitter to show his anger towards the possible-racial joke by the camera operator in Salt Lake City.

I had a great time but this wasn’t cool https://t.co/8ZXUUvBk7W — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 18, 2023

Fans, however, were not surprised by this act because it’s Utah.

Yeah, that’s fucked up. — Kim Horcher (@kimscorcher) February 18, 2023

“Let’s pick random Asian dude” smdh — ｄｏｍｉｎｉｃ ｔ (@TheDomTuazon) February 18, 2023

apologies on behalf of the whole damn state dammit — Jazz Fans Against Racism (@AntiRacistJazz) February 18, 2023

There were some racist Tweets as well.

What’s not cool? The operator picked a literal person that looks close to you? — shutyomouf (@suluie808) February 18, 2023

What are they gonna do ??? Show a different race ?? Then it’s not a lookalike.. — BG🖤 (@Tr23m_) February 18, 2023

If they couldn’t find a look-alike they did not have to show Liu at all. That’s one thing they could have done.

Whether there was a racial motivation behind it, we wouldn’t know. But after the actor has raised his voice in the matter, NBA will have to take care of it as soon as possible.

The woke fans of the game and the actor are not going to let it slide.

How was the 2023 celebrity All-Star Game?

Apart from this incident, everything about the game was better than it has been in some years. The fans in the building or who were watching it live from their homes enjoyed NFL star, DK Metcalf putting up big numbers while showing off his aerial skills getting 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks, and the MVP award.

He led D-Wade’s team to victory. Meanwhile, former Jazz players Carlos Boozer and Richard Jefferson also turned back the clock and took the floor as both sides unlocked their NBA player cards. The latter, at 42 years of age even threw down a massive dunk.

