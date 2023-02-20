HomeSearch

Akash Murty
|Published 20/02/2023

"Draymond Green Doesn't Have a Lick of LeBron James' Resume": NBA Twitter Blasts Warriors Forward & TNT 'Analyst' For His Absurd Claim

Image Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Only a few players in the game of basketball have a resume as good as LeBron James’ and one name, who is still playing the game, that comes close to him is the Warriors point guard, Stephen Curry.

However, his teammate, Draymond Green thinks he also has as distinguished a career as James. The man who also goes by ‘triple-single machine’ dared to say it in the All-Star Game while hosting the show for TNT from Utah.

Draymond Green shamelessly claims only LeBron James’ resume stacks up to his in the 2023 All-Star Game

Believe it or not Draymond Green, on national television, has said that LeBron James is the only player in the 2023 All-Star game who has a resume that stacks up with his.

Maybe he is hurt because he is not an All-Star anymore. But yes, in a game that also features the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo (NBA Champ, 2x MVP, FMVP, and a DPOY), and Nikola Jokic (2x MVP) Green believes only his resume is close to the 4x NBA Champion.

Fans weren’t having it.

LeBron is leagues away from Draymond Green

Draymond might be a 4x NBA champ and a future Hall of Fame, and the Warriors probably wouldn’t win half of what they have if it weren’t for him. But still, comparing himself to LeBron Raymone James? It’s bonkers.

We are talking about a man who is a 19x All-Star, 4x MVP, 4x Finals MVP, and 5x NBA All-Defensive First Team selections. To put things in perspective, Dray who is a 4x All-Star famous for his defense has just 4x All-Defensive First Team selections.

Frankly speaking, the highlights of LeBron’s one season (say 2015-16) in his 20 years in the league would be much better than the highlights of Green’s entire career.

 

 

