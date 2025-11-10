Ja Morant Trade to Minnesota Not Close Despite Timberwolves’ Interest, Says NBA Analyst

Ja Morant, a star slated to become a future face of the league, has seemingly fallen out of love with the game and doesn’t look like he’s enjoying basketball in a Grizzlies uniform anymore. Trade rumors, as a result, have emerged with the Minnesota Timberwolves as a potential destination. But things aren’t quite as simple as they appeared initially.

NBA insider Jon Krawczynski confirmed that the Wolves are interested in Morant and have spoken to the Grizzlies about a possible move. It stems, unsurprisingly, from the fact that their roster lacks a true star point guard. Won’t be long before Coach Chris Finch realizes that competing with Mike Conley and Rob Dillingham at the helm of the offense isn’t all too viable.

Anthony Edwards or Julius Randle can’t keep playing out of position at point guard for much longer either, and the Timberwolves know that. Still, they’re not close to a deal for Morant, even though he’d be a logical addition for a team trying to build on its recent trips to the Conference Finals and finally take the next step.

“They certainly have checked in with Memphis on Ja and just kind of trying to test the waters a little bit,” Krawczynski said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “I don’t get the sense that there’s anything real close…”

That’s bad news for Morant and the Grizzlies. There’s no doubt that Morant is incredibly talented, and when motivated with his head in the right place, one of the most explosive point guards in the NBA. But that’s the issue — he’s neither motivated nor does he have his head in the right place.

Paul Pierce, in an episode of KG Certified recently, went as far as saying that Morant looks like a “prisoner of war” at the Grizzlies. Truly, it looks like his time has run out.

Thankfully, Krawczynski thinks that respite may soon arrive for Morant and the Grizzlies to end this unhappy marriage. He suggested that in December, the Timberwolves will once again re-evaluate their situation, based on where they are in the standings and how their stars are faring.

That’s when they could decide to cash in on Morant. Currently, the Grizzlies are 10th in the West, with Minnesota four places above.