Is Trae Young Playing Tonight vs the Bulls? Hawks Release Injury Update for 2x All-Star

Christmas has passed, but the NBA festivities will continue on Tuesday when the Chicago Bulls host the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center. With the visitors heading to Chicago to improve their 12-17 record, fans will be surprised to know that Trae Young has been included in the Hawks’ injury report.

Advertisement

Young’s name has surprisingly popped up in the injury report despite dropping 30 points in Atlanta’s last game against the Grizzlies. The two-time All-Star has been listed as questionable due to a right shoulder AC sprain, as per recent reports.

The shifty guard has played in 27 games of the Hawks’ 29 games this season. He’s averaging 28.3 points, 11.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds. The Hawks’ 11th position standing on the Eastern Conference table does downplay Young’s incredible form. But on the flip side, there’s no doubt that they have those 12 wins due to his impeccable performances this season.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HawksLead/status/1739468715169558533?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Hawks could climb to the 10th spot with a win over the 13-18 Bulls. Atlanta will be tempted to field Young even if he’s 80% fit. With De’Andre Hunter out because of his right knee inflammation, Atlanta will be lacking on the defensive end. Therefore, they will surely need an elite scorer like Trae Young to compensate for the lack of Hunter’s perimeter defense in a tough road game.

However, they will likely exercise caution as well if there’s a risk of further damage. Young has picked up a few niggles this season, but nothing to sideline him for multiple games.

There’s nothing to suggest that the Hawks star’s shoulder sprain is severe enough to sideline him for the trip to Chicago. However, it will probably be a gametime decision whether Young will play or not.

Advertisement

Trae Young’s All-Star caliber season

Trae Young is putting together a season that will likely earn him the third All-Star nod of his career. Young’s average of 28.3 points ranks seventh in the league. His mark of 11.2 assists per game is bettered only by Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton, who is averaging 12.2.

Young is a high-volume shooter but has never been very efficient. However, he has improved his shooting tremendously this season. His three-point shooting percentage is six points up from last season and is the highest mark of his career. He’s also shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.1 shy of his career-best mark. Young has scored at least 30 points in 13 of his last 16 appearances, including his past seven outings. During that span, he also has had two 40+ points performances in victories for the Hawks.

Atlanta has lost each of its last two games. They will want to snap their current losing streak as quickly as possible. They will have the chance tonight when they take on the Bulls at the United Center. ATL will be hoping that their superstar guard will play and guide them to their 13th win of the season.