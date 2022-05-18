“I like physicality, I want to run into people and see who falls down first, I want to see who quits first”: Jimmy Butler’s no filter message to Celtics

Heat superstar Jimmy Butler offers a no holds barred message post as the Heat protect home court against the visiting Celtics.

The Miami Heat sent a strong message via Jimmy Butler, winning Game One in iconic fashion. The Celtics did have a good start, despite not having two of their starters in Marcus Smart and Al Horford. Nevertheless, Erik Spoelstra and his crew flipped the switch post halftime.

The Heat roared in the 3rd quarter, going on a 22-2 run from where the Cs could never recover. However, the night belonged to Jimmy Buckets, who stepped up, yet again, when his team needed him, putting up historic numbers.

Jimmy Butler tonight: 41 PTS

9 REB

5 AST

4 STL

3 BLK

12-19 FG

17-18 FT It’s his 3rd 40-point game this playoffs. No other player has more. pic.twitter.com/zDVbhEw0qc — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 18, 2022

Butler’s stats prove why he’s a big-time player, with his recent spectacle accounting for his fifth 40-point performance under the Heat jersey. Surprisingly, none of his 40-point games came during the regular season. The six-time All-Star was phenomenal on both ends of the floor with 4-steals and 3-blocks.

Known to play a physical style of basketball, Butler did not leave any stone unturned to send out a stern warning to the Cs.

Jimmy Butler’s intimidating message post his 41-point masterpiece.

There is no doubt that Butler is one of the toughest guys in the NBA, making him the perfect fit in the Heat Culture. The former MIP may not be the most skilled player but has the grit and grind it takes to be on the top, with his Game One performance in the ECF being another testament to it.

Currently playing without their All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, Butler decided to run the offense of the Heat, leading from the front. The Celtics, who were coming off eliminating the defending champions Bucks, didn’t have an answer for a ferocious Butler.

Jimmy Buckets had a stern message for the Celtics, who ranked just below the Heat in their defensive rating during the regular season.

“I like physicality, I want to run into people and see who falls down first. I want to see who quits first.”

Jimmy Butler; “I like physicality, I want to run into people and see who falls down first. I want to see who quits first.” pic.twitter.com/D6Jzjk7nCm — Ethan J. Skolnick, 5 Reasons Sports (@EthanJSkolnick) May 18, 2022

It may be slightly early to predict any outcome to the series with Cs not having the reigning DPOY Smart and veteran player Al Horford. Nonetheless, Butler deserves to enjoy his moment as he continues to make a case for the Heat Mt.Rushmore.

It will be interesting to see if Butler exhibits the same intensity in the upcoming games, especially if Smart and Horford return to the lineup.