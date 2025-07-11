“I Remember My Last Year in the League”: Paul Pierce Comments on LeBron James’ Retirement Over No Text to Deandre Ayton

If there wasn’t already uncertainty regarding LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers, there certainly is now. Newly acquired big man Deandre Ayton revealed he has yet to receive a text from the Lakers superstar. One of the basic signs of leadership is welcoming a new player to the team, especially someone of Ayton’s calibre. Although some believe James is in the wrong, Paul Pierce doesn’t have an issue for one specific reason.

Advertisement

One of the Lakers’ biggest weaknesses during the 2024-25 season was their lack of center play. Especially in their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They unexpectedly were able to add Ayton after the Portland Trail Blazers decided to waive him.

Although Ayton hasn’t lived up to expectations, he is still a very solid player. The former top overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has averaged a double-double throughout his career. The 26-year-old will now play alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James, which may unlock a different version of Ayton that the league hasn’t seen yet.

Doncic, who has become the new face of the Lakers franchise, didn’t waste time welcoming Ayton. On Fox Sports’ Speak, T.J. Houshmandzadeh doesn’t like how it looks that LeBron refused to message Ayton.

“That’s the least you can do,” Houshmandzadeh said. “That’s what leadership does. I don’t want to hear, ‘Oh, I don’t text anybody when they come to the team.’ I’m sure that’s not true.”

While Houshmandzadeh voiced his opinion, Pierce offered a different perspective. He looked back at his final season in the NBA as a reference point for LeBron’s actions.

“I remember my last year in the league,” Pierce said. “I done been to so many meetings. My last year, I was like, ‘I’ll just pay for the fine. I’m not coming to this meeting no more.’ We don’t even know if LeBron called Luka and said, ‘Hey, it’s your job to do that now.”

For context, LeBron is 40 years old, and he doesn’t have much time left in the NBA. This could be his last season in the league. Although it wouldn’t hurt to extend the gesture, similar to Pierce, he may have checked out of those leadership duties.

Luka has already become the go-to star of the Lakers on the court. LeBron may have very well passed the torch to the Slovenian superstar to take the reins of the franchise. The upcoming 2025-26 season will only serve as confirmation regarding the true dynamic between the Lakers’ superstars.