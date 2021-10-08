“I think I might be the best on-ball defender in the NBA”: Steph Curry’s new teammate thinks he’s better than the likes of Jrue Holiday and Marcus Smart

Avery Bradley spoke about how great Warriors are as an organization and also his defensive capabilities.

The ex-Lakers point guard recently signed a contract with the Golden State Warriors after the Houston Rockets chose not to opt-in on his $5.9 million contract.

Bradley hasn’t sealed the final roster spot of the Warriors yet, but already the ex-Celtics star feels that they are the best team he’s ever played in.

Bradley thinks Golden State Warriors are the best organization among the teams he has played in. Not even 15 days in, Bradley thinks Warriors are better than Celtics where he played 7 years.

Avery Bradley said “no offense” to the other NBA teams he’s been with, but Golden State is “one of the best organizations in the NBA from top to bottom.” — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) October 7, 2021

Bradley has another wild claim, thinks he is the best on-ball defender in the NBA

Although he didn’t help the Lakers win their championship in the bubble, Avery Bradley was a major part of what they did in the regular season, finishing 1st in the West. He got his 1st ever ring with them but still believes that the Warriors are better than the Lakers.

“I think I might be the best on-ball defender in the NBA,” the 2-time NBA All-Defense guard told reporters at Warriors’ media day. Curry seems to agree,

Steph Curry on Avery Bradley: “Bulldog. Everyone asks who is the toughest defenders you’ve had, he’s the first guy that comes to mind.” On the 15th spot: “I think that’s why he’s here.” pic.twitter.com/Gozc2x5DJe — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 4, 2021

Avery Bradley doing what he does best 🔒#NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/QALnTcoL1F — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 5, 2021

But fans don’t,

Who needs Klay Thompson when you have Avery Bradley on your team 😤🔥 His stats in 20 minutes 🤑🤑: → 0 Rebound ☠️☠️

→ 0 Assist ⚰️⚰️

→ 3/9 TC (33.3%) 🤯🤯

→ 1/6 3PT (16.7%) 🎯🎯 (better than Curry⁉️)

→ Carried by vaccinated Wiggins 🤩🤩 He’s a sniper A-very Badly 😵‍💫🤣 pic.twitter.com/eYZ56Wr37M — Paralytics NBA (@ParalyticsNBA) October 5, 2021

Not just the on-ball defense, the presence of Jrue Holiday on the Bucks’ line-up made everything tick to win a championship last season. But still, Bradley thinks he’s better than all the other on-ball defenders in the league. Quite a confidence.