“Let someone brush Skip Bayless like Dillon Brooks did to Gary Payton II and we’ll see what he says then!”: NBA Twitter is outraged by the analyst’s take on last night’s Flagrant-2 call

FS1 Analyst Skip Bayless claims Dillon Brooks didn’t deserve a Flagrant 2 call, NBA Twitter shows him ‘No Mercy’

Last night, the Golden State Warriors were back at the FedEx Forum for Game 2 against the Grizzlies. After a 117-116 win on Sunday, the Warriors wanted to go up 2-0 before heading back home to the Bay. On the other hand, the Grizzlies wanted to level things before they headed out on the road.

Ja Morant and co showed they wanted the win more. They did everything in their possible power to get the win, and that included injuring two of the Warriors’ starters. Within the first 3 minutes of the game, Memphis sent Gary Payton II and Draymond Green back to the locker room.

GP2 takes a hard fall after getting fouled by Dillon Brooks. Brooks was given a Flagrant 2 foul and has been ejected from Game 2pic.twitter.com/FPLHkcIkx3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

Gary Payton II did not get back to the game, and was found to have a fractured left elbow. Dillon Brooks was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for the same, and was tossed from the game.

However, Skip Bayless does not feel the Grizzlies’ guard deserved the foul.

Skip Bayless defends Dillon Brooks, gets roasted by NBA Twitter for the same

Skip Bayless, as we all know, likes to side with his emotions over facts when giving his ‘analysis’. He did the same on Undisputed today, as he claimed Dillon Brooks did not deserve a Flagrant 2 foul.

.@RealSkipBayless reacts to Dillon Brooks being ejected for a flagrant 2 foul: “If this meets the criteria of a flagrant 2, then the NBA is in trouble, because the game is about to be ruined. That was a flat out joke.” pic.twitter.com/ycyZlP8mUs — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 4, 2022

NBA Twitter could not handle the sh*t the Fox Sports analyst was spewing and spoke up about it.

Skip is beyond wrong on this one. A brush? Let someone brush skip and see how he takes it. — RedneckBob (@RobertH37222958) May 4, 2022

A blind man can tell that’s a flagrant 2 with a suspension he almost broke his arm — Aamer (@54_aa) May 4, 2022

Skip says you can’t take stars out of games 😄. Who tf thinks Dillon Brooks is a star? — Pedro Jacquez (@pete913) May 4, 2022

Skip on drugs if that ain’t a flagrant 2, buddy done for the playoffs off that 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/tvkAYMBM48 — bills get paid (@BigSim_ba) May 4, 2022

I don’t know what Skip is on, but it was clear from the video that the foul was reckless and we know the kind of damage it did to GP2. The analyst sure has fallen off.