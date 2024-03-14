“I Used to Draw Sketches”: Devin Booker Dreamt of His Signature Nike Shoe Throughout His School Life

Any kid who picks up a sport he is passionate about tends to dream about playing professionally one day. While almost every other kid does dream of following in the footsteps of his favourite player, a very few handful of those go on to make that dream a reality. Devin Booker is one of those few. The Phoneix Suns star had the work ethic to make his dream a reality. D-Book was so obsessed with his basketball aspiration that he would even design his signature shoe back in the day.

Advertisement

Devin Booker recently made an appearance on the Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Redick. Talking about his early days in the league to achieving stardom, the two spoke about various aspects of Booker’s life.

While talking about his early days, Booker went on to reveal how he would indulge in drawing his signature shoe when he was in High School. The 4x All-star confessed how badly he wanted it to come true and was more than grateful about it when his dream finally came to fruition.

Advertisement

The conversation started when JJ Redick asked Devin Booker how much back and forth happened when the creative department at Nike was in the process of designing a signature shoe for him. That is when Booker narrated his story of designing his sneakers back in the day.

“So, that is what I’m obsessive over, is the shoe. Cause, it was always a dream of mine. I used to draw sketches as a kid all through school, put my signature on there. And now to relive that and actually be able to do that with, in my opinion, with the best company in the world.”

Devin Booker is one of those kids who dreamt about playing professionally but was also able to put in the work to make it happen. And Booker did not give the bare minimum to just make it into the league. He put in long hours of work on the court to become a perennial star in the NBA to receive, fame, money, popularity, and also the shoe deals he had desired from some of the biggest companies in the world.

But it wasn’t easy for Book either. During the interview, the three-time All-Star took a trip down memory lane with Redick when he told him how he too indulged in camping out of sneaker stores to cop the latest Jordans that were released. From having to camp out in the streets to making it big in the NBA, it may be safe to say that Devin Booker made it in life.

Devin Booker’s signature shoes with Nike

It took Devin Booker nine years of struggle in the league to reach where he is now. Or to put it in better words, it took Booker almost a decade to land a shoe deal with a company he felt embodied him and his idea into the shoe.

Advertisement

The Phoenix Suns star guard finally got a shoe deal with Nike back in September 2023. The ‘Nike Book One’ was unveiled on social media last year and the first line of production is set to hit the stores this year in Spring.

As per the Nike website, the shoe features, “Both lifestyle aesthetics and performance functionality, the shoe invokes Booker’s playing style: classic with heavy focus on mastering the game.”

Initially, the feedback from fans was not a positive one as many felt that the shoe lacked color, and originality and was basically a rip-off of one of Nike’s old signature shoes from Kobe Bryant’s sneaker line.

However, after Nike released a few colorways, the narrative changed and now many are looking to cop the latest addition of sneakers in the Nike family. Which also begs the question, will you be copping the new Book One’s this Spring?