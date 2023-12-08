“I Want All the Smoke”: Charles Barkley Confidently Challenges Austin Reaves to a Golf Tournament Anywhere

One of Inside the NBA’s, Charles Barkley had a hilarious challenge for LA Lakers’ Austin Reaves after their game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Speaking from the T-Mobile Arena, Barkley demanded a round of golf with Austin Reaves, claiming that he wanted him to give his best. The clip of Barkley issuing the challenge was shared on Twitter by ‘Oh no he didn’t’.

The NBA legend is known to be a long-term golf player, which does not necessarily mean that he is any good. Questioning Reaves’ skills, Chuck claimed that he was willing to come to Oklahoma, because of how crowded Los Angeles generally is.

“Austin Reaves, I want all the smoke. I will come to Oklahoma, I will come anywhere, I will come to LA, but it’s too crowded in LA. I wanna come to Oklahoma this summer, I wanna play you. You are a scratch golfer, Give me 4 and 4, and it is on!” he sternly said, seemingly intent on getting a response.

While Barkley himself is known to have been playing since the 90s, he has often been trolled for his golf skills. He is said to have an unconventional swing and finished in the 81st position in the 2023 American Century Championship. The celebrity competition was won by none other than Stephen Curry, who Reaves said was not as good as him, during an interview with Golf Digest.

Hence, the potential challenge between Chuck and Reaves might end up going in the younger player’s direction. Still, Barkley seemed full of confidence and is known to have worked quite a bit on his game in recent times.

Whether that proves enough to produce the kind of improvement he will need to show to beat the Lakers’ star, seems improbable. Still, as always, Chuck seemed at his confident best.

Charles Barkley is famous for his unconventional golf swing

On one hand, Barkley has for years been known to have an unconventional grip, which he has recently worked on. On the other, Reaves has his own TikTok account where he regularly shares his golf highlights. A brief viewing of the clips on offer suggests that Chuck has a huge challenge at hand.

Reaves had recently shared a video in which he was seen flawlessly shooting while using a club made for left-handed players. Reaves has posted enough evidence to prove himself as a talented golfer, while Barkley’s track record is questionable at best.

He finished at 81st position in the celebrity tournament just a few months ago and has for years been trolled for his skills. That of course, is in addition to Reaves’ confidence. The player had expressed love for the sport and claimed that he would be willing to take on Tiger Woods as well. Reaves was confident about defeating Curry, but not Woods, for very obvious reasons.