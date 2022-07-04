“Stop jogging and get a f**king lay up!”: When a livid LeBron James slammed his former Laker teammate for being too lazy against Mavericks

LeBron James has been hailed as one of the best teammates to have in the NBA. However, if you don’t pull your weight, he can get quite angry!

Ever since being drafted in 2003, LeBron James has been one of if not the best players in the NBA. His meteoric rise to the top has seen him lace up for three different teams.

The Cavaliers, Heat, and Lakers all had the honor of being home to King James. In each, he found great teammates, all of whom helped him get his four rings.

Now, rumor has it that LeBron plans to reunite with one of those teammates, as the Lakers look to trade for Kyrie Irving!

The Lakers and the Nets are actively engaged in trade talks revolving around “a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package,” per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/yKdFgpTh9Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2022

Safe to say that James has had some great teammates, and is also a wonderful teammate to have. However, if the trade were to happen, Kyrie will have to avoid angering LeBron as KCP did.

LeBron James was not happy seeing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Danny Green jogging around during a loss to the Mavericks

Back in December of 2019, the LA Lakers took on the Dallas Mavericks at the Staples Center. It would turn out to be a dismal game for the purple and gold, as they lost to the Mavs 114-100.

It was an epic performance from Anthony Davis and LeBron James. However, the poor performances of their teammates are what held them back.

In fact, LeBron was so livid, that he took out his anger on KCP and Danny Green, shouting at him to stop “jogging” and to get his “layup”!

Lebron to KCP “quit jogging and shit and get ya fucking layup” pic.twitter.com/xs5SbO47I6 — Legendary Lakers (@LegendaryLakers) December 1, 2019

This certainly proves that the King’s wrath is one no one wishes to incur. Instead, the best course of action would be to give 100% on the court.

