“I Want To Be A Laker When We Cross Celtics’ 17 Titles”: Anthony Davis Reveals His Intention To Stay Alongside LeBron James

The NBA season is approaching its absolute business end and there seems to be no clarity on what could happen at any given moment. The Western Conference in particular has proven to be particularly brutal and could see some big guns drop out of the Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one such team in the midst of a Playoff push. The most storied franchise in NBA history has been on an upward trajectory since the trade deadline after a rough start to the season. However, there is no guarantee of a spot in the Playoffs quite yet.

It only adds to their worries that their star, LeBron James, isn’t available to boost them past this phase. Naturally, the burden has fallen on their second star, Anthony Davis, who has been delivering quite consistently to his credit.

But merely getting the LA franchise to the Playoffs isn’t what Davis aims to achieve. After having tasted victory once in 2020, the Lakers star wants to win it all again.

This time though, it isn’t just personal glory AD seeks. The former Pelicans star wants to be in the thick of things as the Lakers get to banner #18 and to overtake the Celtics in total number of championships.

Anthony Davis stated how he wants to be part of the team that makes the Lakers franchise “No.1”.

The Los Angeles Lakers parted with practically their entire asset chest to acquire Davis. The front office certainly must feel happy to know that they got someone committed to their cause.

As any Laker fan would admit, there is no bigger rival to the ball club than the Celtics. With things at level pegging, there isn’t anything that means more than #18 and getting there before the Cs to the purple and gold faithful.

“To be a part of the legacy already of winning a championship, you want to win more,” Davis said. “We’re tied with Boston at 17, it’s like, I want to be part of the one that makes it 18 and this franchise No. 1,” said AD.

Anthony Davis’ declaration of intent would certainly sit well with the fans. While the Celtics are undoubtedly in a better position to win, a team with LeBron and AD can never be ruled out.

Adding a competent set of players on the trade window certainly aided their cause. A fully fit iteration certainly can shape up to be a contender.

Davis certainly has made himself a part of the famed Laker legacy with his role in the 2020 triumph. But his personal second and the halo-ed #18 would certainly take him rungs higher on the ladder of LA icons.

Anthony Davis was even considered the Finals MVP by many in 2020.

The NBA bubble proved to be the best run the AD-Bron Lakers had. The team steamrolled through the competition and played remarkably well to win the ring in Orlando.

While King James took home the Finals MVP honor, it wasn’t a unanimous decision in any way. Anthony Davis was incredibly consistent through the Playoffs and enjoyed a productive Finals too.

The big man averaged 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while also displaying stellar two-way production. There were even calls for Davis to be the centerpiece of the Lakers going forward, easing the burden on James’ shoulders.

It appears that time has certainly arrived, although there were doubts over the past couple of seasons. Is AD going to add #18 to the Laker mantelpiece and cement his legacy in LA land?

