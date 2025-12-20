“I Was a Kid Again”: Anthony Edwards Couldn’t Resist Breaking NBA Rules to Photograph Steph Curry in His AE 2’s

Every NBA superstar was a fan of the game first. The joy of watching your favorite player ball out stays with you, even after you make it to the league. Anthony Edwards understands that, which is why, when he saw Stephen Curry, someone he admires, wearing his shoes, the inner child in him came out again.

The Ant-Man has quickly grown into one of the NBA’s most popular young players. But even the three-time All-Star likes to have a good time every now and then. He proved that during a game against the Golden State Warriors, when he was seen taking a photo of Curry.

Curry was wearing a pair of AE 2s, and Edwards was so ecstatic that he had to capture the moment. It was a risky move, as the league frowns upon such behavior, with rules prohibiting players from using their phones during games. Still, the 24-year-old has no regrets and even spoke about it during a recent interview with Shams Charania.

“I took a couple of pictures. They say you’re not supposed to be on your phone on the bench. They say it’s like against the rules. I’m like, ‘Man **** the rules,” joked Edwards, which made Shams laugh.

That’s Ant’s attitude nonstop. He has a competitive edge as fierce as Kobe or Jordan, but his smile could melt your heart, and he smiles a lot.

Furthermore, Edwards had a compelling reason for clicking Curry’s picture first place. “Ever since I was with Under Armour since 8th grade I always wore Steph Currys. And then going to his camp a couple years later, getting drafted, and then playing in the Olympics with him and seeing how cool he is, and then seeing him wear my shoes. I was a kid again. I had to take a picture,” he revealed.

Edwards later joked that he turned into a casual “Muggle” when taking the photo. “You know how people do when they see somebody famous they be holding their phone like (pantomimes). That’s how I was,” he said with that million-dollar smile.

Moments like that are why fans gravitate toward Edwards as much as they do. His authenticity stands out. The joy, the laughter. He was a kid who grew up idolizing stars and now shares the floor with them. As long as Ant keeps bringing that mix of fire and fun, the NBA will be better for it.