“Idiots”: Trae Young’s Brilliance Has Gilbert Arenas Calling Out Detractors For Believing A ‘Bunch Of Guys’ Are Better Than Him

There’s been a narrative floating currently that there are numerous guards in the league who are better than Trae Young. Clapping back at the naysayers, using X (formerly “Twitter”), Gilbert Arenas called out all the haters.

Advertisement

Gilbert Arenas shared an incredible play by Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks’ recent matchup against the Denver Nuggets. As seen in the embed below, early in the first period of the contest, Young completed a beautiful pass to find a wide-open, cutting Clint Capela. While sharing the NBA’s video, Agent Zero called out all the “idiots” who have been ranking other guards over Trae.

“They be sayin it’s a bunch of guys better than this dude

Advertisement

Idiots”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GilsArenaShow/status/1734376248384856146?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Trae Young had a relatively silent outing in the Hawks’ 122-129 loss against the defending Champions. Being ejected after arguing with the referee, Young played merely 26 minutes and finished the night with 19 points and 9 assists.

The Atlanta Hawks haven’t been playing up to the standards set by enthusiasts and pundits. Sitting 10th in the East, the team holds on to a 9-13 record. However, Trae has been having an exceptional campaign individually. The 25-year-old has been averaging 26.8 points and 10.5 assists per game.

Gilbert Arenas has been a Trae Young fan for quite some time now

Trae Young has been one of the most criticized players in the league. It might be because of the villain role that he assumed during the 2021 postseason series against the New York Knicks. Since the entertaining playoff battle, there have been numerous haters. Fans even begin “f**k Trae Young” chants whenever possible.

Advertisement

Gilbert Arenas is among the group of people who have been in awe of Young’s style of play. Ever since the sharpshooter has stepped on the NBA hardwood, Arenas has lauded the shifty guard on several occasions.

While the entire basketball community was hating on the Hawks leader for the altercation with the New York fans during the 2021 Playoff. However, Arenas was among the few people who defended the youngster.

During the Team USA selections as well, Arenas stood up for Young. When the team roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup was revealed, Trae Young’s exclusion raised numerous eyebrows. The Washington Wizards legend used the platform he had to call out the selectors for the snub.

Young has been doing his best to carry the team. However, it has to be Dejounte Murray who sets foot on the accelerator and increases his productivity. Once the All-Star duo start performing up to expectations, the Hawks will surely move up a few spots in the standings.