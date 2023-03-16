“I Do Want Kids”: 33-year-old Kevin Durant Confessed His Plans of Raising a Family to Draymond Green

Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant were two names that were inexplicably linked during their time together at Golden State. Two contrasting personalities who spoke their mind coexisted for a while and shone bright but they eventually went their separate ways.

Rumors suggested that Green’s presence was a reason for Durant’s departure. And stories regarding a dressing room rift ensued and did create quite some furor in the media. However, they did unite to clear the air to the public on Bleacher Report’s “Chips“. Amongst the topics of discussion, beyond their clash and the Warriors’ management, was the topic of children.

Draymond, a father of three, posed a question to the older KD about why he doesn’t have children of his own. KD’s response was in a way, as expected from the Durant we are all aware of.

Kevin Durant said having kids was a big commitment for an individual while explaining his stance.

Draymond Green, at 31, is a father of three kids and has always been vocal about how important his children are to him. Durant, on the other hand, has barely been involved in romantic rumors and is far away from being a father.

Therefore, it wasn’t a surprise that Green instigated a conversation about children. Durant responded about his intent to enter parenthood while acknowledging how demanding it is.

“That’s a big commitment for one. I always felt that I was really zoned in to my work. Eventually, I do want that. But the older I get, it feels better. I get to know myself more, understand my situation little bit more. So if I were to invite someone in or combine my life with another person, it would be perfect at this time as opposed to 10 years ago” described KD about his perspective on family and children.”

Wise words indeed, from the former MVP. A semi-admission that Durant is ready to settle down as a family man is the closest we’ve had to a commitment in this sense from the former Thunder star. Kevin Durant and Draymond Green may not agree on a lot of things, but certainly family seems to be a point of common ground.

Draymond and KD had an infamous fight and had to be separated by DeMarcus Cousins.

Green and Durant were extremely successful teammates during their time. But there was a suspicion that tensions were rising, especially with KD approaching free agency at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The eventual breaking point happened on the court and extended to the locker room. A lot of shouting and taunts ensued, and tensions peaked. A game-time decision was what fueled the fight, but the underlying tension spilled over. Eventually, the duo did makeup and Chips was proof of the same. The interview certainly gave the NBA community a lot of wholesome moments. This discussion about KD’s family planning was just one piece of the pie.

