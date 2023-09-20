“If Dillion Brooks Wasn’t Crazy…”: Fresh off $86,000,001 Signing, Rockets Star Gets ‘Surprise Praise’ from Stephen Curry’s Teammate

Andre Iguodala retired from the NBA last season. Since then, the four-time champion has had quite a bit of free time to scrutinize the NBA and analyze its best players. During a recent appearance on JJ Redick’s podcast, ‘The Old Man and the Three‘, Iguodala brought up Dillon Brooks’ name to explain a very important aspect of the league. Addressing the controversial side of the now-Houston Rockets man, Stephen Curry’s former Golden State Warriors teammate revealed how Brooks’ mentality is the biggest reason why he made it to the NBA.

In his last couple of years with the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooks’ reputation has taken a nosedive. He was seen as a player with an over-inflated sense of self despite being quite mediocre in the grand scheme of things. His habit of getting involved in controversies, along with his pompous rhetoric, convinced the Grizzlies against offering him a new contract. Amidst that heartbreak, the Houston Rockets swooped in, offering Brooks a four-year, $86,000,001 deal.

Andre Iguodala talks about Dillon Brooks’ ‘crazy’ mentality

Andre Iguodala is widely respected as one of the smarter minds within the NBA community. Joining someone with a very similar reputation in JJ Redick, he recently brought up the the curious case of Dillon Brooks. While acknowledging why many believe Brooks is a tad delusional, Iguodala also pointed out his ‘crazy’ mentality was the biggest reason why he made it to the league in the first place. The four-time NBA Champion told Redick:

“I’mma use Dillon [Brooks] for an example. There are certain guys in the NBA that wouldn’t be in the NBA if they didn’t have that ‘crazy’ mentality, or how they view themself. And there is a selfishness within how they view themself. But if Dillon Brooks wasn’t crazy, he wouldn’t be in the NBA.”

Upon hearing Iguodala’s remark, JJ Redick was in clear agreement. Redick also believed that that is what makes the NBA ‘drama filled’. Admittedly, it is hard to disagree with the sentiment. After all, while a belief in one’s self is important, it can also often be the reason for fights breaking out, and egos breaking loose.

That being said, perhaps it is time the NBA community eased up a little bit on Dillo0n Brooks. As long as he is aware of his role, he can be one of the better two-way players around. His performance in the FIBA World Cup for Team Canada was a big reminder of that.

Brooks uses Kobe Bryant as his inspiration for ‘villain persona’

Kobe Bryant’s life was by no means bereft of emotional turmoil. However, at a pivotal point in his career, he learned to leave the world behind when he stepped onto the basketball court. Driven by nothing other than winning the game, Kobe called this now-iconic persona, ‘the Black Mamba’.

Dillon Brooks is apparently a big fan of this story. In fact, after putting up 39 points against Team USA in the Bronze medal game, he said the following.

“It’s just like Kobe Bryant… He had to figure out how to create the Black Mamba, a different persona when he comes on the court. I guess that’s my persona—The Villain.”

Brooks likely isn’t comparing his talent and body of work to that of Kobe Bryant’s. Instead, perhaps the Canadian has decided to take a page out of the Lakers legend’s book and make it his own.

It’s hard to blame him for it. In fact, he may even come back better than ever during this upcoming season.