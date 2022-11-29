“If I Can Score Over Shaquille O’Neal, I Can Score Over Anybody!”: Allen Iverson Once Gave Lakers Legend the Biggest Compliment

If you’re ever in doubt over who the title of most dominant NBA player in the history of the sport belongs to, look no further than Shaquille O’Neal. The Los Angeles Lakers icon redefined the meaning of that word.

When O’Neal graced the league in 1992, he was 7’1 20 years old, looking to create history, and engrave his name into basketball folklore. As he grew into the league, it was conspicuous that ‘Diesel’ would soon go on to become the single most presiding player in the league’s history.

The former NBA MVP was a specimen of human movement, possessing the ability to move s fluidly as he did. Not to mention, the majority of the NBA owns expertise in either the offensive or the defensive aspect of the game.

‘Shaq’ was a prepotent force on both ends of the floor, asserting his will whenever he pleased. The primary reason his legacy has had such a lasting impact is due to his presence and body of work on and off the court.

To gather a finer comprehension of just how much of a distinguished player O’Neal was, legendary guard, Allen Iverson has disclosed details of his eminence.

Allen Iverson details Shaquille O’Neal’s ascendance!

Allen Iverson has developed a reputation for being one of the most agile, mobile, and shifty guards to have played in the league. At 6’1, ‘AI’ governed an era of the NBA when ‘Big Men’ used to reign supreme.

So at the very least, one would assume that the ‘Answer’ will have an adequate understanding of just how illustrious and governing O’Neal was during his peak. Speaking about ‘Shaq’, Iverson once stated-

“Couldn’t nobody do nothing to Shaq. It wasn’t even close. This is the dude though, you know what I mean. This is the one that you really admire and respect as dominant on both ends of the court. I used to brag to my friends a lot and say you know after we play the Lakers you know I get to the crib be like ‘Yo you seen I layed Shaq didn’t you..Like you seen Shaq try to get that and I put that thing high up on the glass on him..And that gave me added confidence to myself to where as I felt like if I can score over Shaq, I can score over anybody.”

It goes without saying that to possess the stature that O’Neal did would have been quite convenient, but it still takes a ton of hard work to synchronize your body and mind to perform and produce at an elite level on a consistent basis.

AI and Shaq’s camaraderie

Shaquille O’Neal shared a certain camaraderie with some of the high-profile stars of the late 1990s and 2000s. Allen Iverson is among one them.

O’Neal has previously stated that there were a handful of players whom he would grant access to score on him, as he was fascinated and a fan of their style of play. Iverson belonged to that category.

