“If I Do It, Charles Is Being Immature Again!”: ‘OG Badboy’ Charles Barkley Whined Over Michael Jordan’s Spotless Image 9 Years Before NBA on TNT Debut

Charles Barkley is one of the most respectable figures in sports. However back in his playing days, he was considered to be a rather controversial figure. Sir Charles had a penchant for getting into fights, with one of his most infamous scuffles occurring against the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons. But, while he was at fault, Chuck claimed there was a double standard in the NBA. And, as he explained in a 1991 interview with the Washington Post, he felt as though he was being treated differently when compared to the likes of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

In the year 2000, Chuck changed jobs. He moved from being a full-time player to becoming a full-time analyst on TNT’s Inside The NBA. Over the course of 23 years, he has gained much popularity thanks to his controversial statements. But, nine years prior, he voiced his displeasure over the backlash he received because of it.

Charles Barkley once took issue with being treated differently than Michael Jordan And Magic Johnson

In the year 1990, charles barkley made headlines for his fight with Bill Laimbeer and the Detroit Pistons. Following the incident, Barkley was fined $20,000 and promptly handed a one-game suspension. At the time, the Hall Of Famer brushed it aside.

However, in a 1991 interview with the Washington Post, Sir Charles let his true feelings be known. He spoke about how he felt there was a double standard in the NBA, in particular one that favored the league’s top stars.

He pointed out, that players like Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan had all been in similar altercations just like him. But, the narrative surrounding them was much different. He went on to claim that if either Magic or Jordan had acted as he did, they would have been praised as great leaders. A compliment he was not paid despite his actions for his team.

“There’s a double standard. If Michael or Magic gets on somebody during a game, people say, “Oh, look at the leadership he’s showing.” If I do it, it’s, “There’s Charles being immature again.” I’m not trying to be outrageous. But you’ve got to have controversial figures in sports. You gotta have ’em.”

Chuck certainly brings up a fair point. Michael Jordan And magic Johnson have been in their fair share of fights, both of whom have had their problems with the Bad Boy Pistons. But, their controversies ended on the court, whereas, Chuck continues to be a controversial figure to this day.

Sir Charles has gotten in trouble plenty of times for his controversial takes on Inside The NBA

Charles Barkley may have been cribbing back in the day, but he has no excuses now. Since joining Inside the NBA, his popularity has skyrocketed, partly due to his extremely controversial statements. Most notably, his comments about the women of San Antonio and his refusal to apologize to them.

But, that is just a sliver of the numerous times, Chuck has had no filter on live TV. And, while it has helped him establish a presence, one can only hope it does not come back to bite him.