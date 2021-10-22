Basketball

“If I had a ladder, I’d knock some sense into Joel Embiid”: How former Sixers GM, Bryan Colangelo, was heavily suspected of thrashing his own players using burner accounts

“If I had a ladder, I’d knock some sense into Joel Embiid”: How former Sixers GM, Bryan Colangelo, was heavily suspected of thrashing his own players using burner accounts
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
"There is a potential DNF risk"– Toto Wolff on Valtteri Bottas' sixth Internal Combustion Engine of season ahead of USGP
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“If I had a ladder, I’d knock some sense into Joel Embiid”: How former Sixers GM, Bryan Colangelo, was heavily suspected of thrashing his own players using burner accounts
“If I had a ladder, I’d knock some sense into Joel Embiid”: How former Sixers GM, Bryan Colangelo, was heavily suspected of thrashing his own players using burner accounts

Bryan Colangelo was accused of handling a five separate Twitter burner accounts that all dealt…