“If You Want to Be the GOAT…”: Days After Announcing Major Transition, Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Hilariously’ Teaches How to Be the Best

Apr 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) sits on the bench after a 128-126 loss to the Miami Heat during game five of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having quite a busy summer. After an unfortunate early start to his offseason, the Greek Freak has been spending a lot of time with his family. We’re seeing him post with his sons, do YouTube videos with his brothers, and much more. At the same time, Giannis has been working tirelessly and training with the Greek National Team ahead of the FIBA World Cup in August. On top of all that, Giannis now has a new venture – Candy Funhouse. Recently while shooting a video for the same, Giannis ended up hilariously spilling the beans about becoming the GOAT.

While we heard about how busy a summer Giannis is having, he’s made sure not to let his fun diminish. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a huge life transition. First, he announced the change, and now he’s giving out tips on becoming the best. What has the first-round exit done to the 2x MVP?

Giannis Antetokounmpo shares how one can become the GOAT

As we all know, Giannis Antetokounmpo loves two things – candy and dad jokes. Since purchasing a stake in Candy Funhouse, it seems like candy has taken priority, and Giannis has hung up his dad joke hat.

In a recent video uploaded by Candy Funhouse on Instagram, we get to see Giannis taste test candies. They started off with some Hi-Chew Bites, which fascinated the 2x MVP a lot. Then they moved on to Taffy, and moved on to the Mentos. It was during the Mentos that Giannis doled out the advice. Splitting the pack in the middle, the Greek Freak said,

“If you go like this[indicates at opening from the ends], you’re not a pro. If you want to be the GOAT, right at the middle, two at once.”

Sure, Giannis, we’ll keep the advice in mind the next time we’re around a pack of mentos!

Giannis hilariously accused Google of underpaying him

Many athletes are very smart about their money nowadays, which is a brilliant sign. They’re using the example of the previous generation and signing endorsement deals, getting equity, and investing right.

Giannis, as we all know, is one of the faces of Goolge’s Pixel phones. Recently, he shot a commercial for them in an ice bath. The same lasted for 45 minutes, which surely was longer than he’d expected. At that point, the Greek Freak let the audience know that he believed he wasn’t being fairly compensated. You can read all about it here.