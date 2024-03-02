“If Your Leaders Are Resilient...”: Draymond Green Brings Up Stephen Curry, Addresses Harsh Travel Conditions Before 8th Straight Road Win

Feb 22, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks with forward Draymond Green (23) after a timeout against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors continued their impressive run with the third consecutive win and eighth straight-away triumph. They defeated the Toronto Raptors 120-105 to extend their regular season form to 32-27. Following the conclusion of the match, Draymond Green highlighted the further significance of the victory while addressing the harsh travel conditions. In the process, the 33-year-old also shed light on the impact of a leadership figure like Stephen Curry on the roster.

The complexities sparked after their away win against the New York Knicks. As per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors’ flight from Empire City to Toronto got delayed due to mechanical problems. This led to a postponement in their activities as the team landed in Canada in the early morning of the gameday. Subsequently, they failed to receive the desired rest, paving the way for a disadvantageous condition.

Hence, the triumph against the odds carried immense importance for the Warriors as Green shared his viewpoint in the post-match conference. “No excuses. Nobody wanted to hear an excuse if we lost, so I think we did a good job making sure we took care of what we needed to take care of and got the job done,” the 4x champion mentioned.

In the process, the Michigan-born put into focus the influence of the talisman Curry on the entire roster. Applauding the point guard’s character, Green declared, “If you wanna win, you have to be resilient. If your leaders are resilient, you have no choice, and Steph is one of the most resilient people I’ve ever seen”.

The comments highlighted the respect between the senior figures of the squad. Simultaneously, it provided a glimpse into its importance in the franchise’s resurgence in recent weeks. The close-knit nature of the team came to aid in the time of crisis with the veterans guiding from the front.

The words of Draymond Green may face a bigger test

The Warriors have impressed the NBA spectators with their dominance in the Eastern Conference road trip. Apart from the three consecutive victories, the gameplay of the squad has also visibly improved. The involvement of the bench players as difference-makers has been a particular highlight.

Amidst the excitement, they are set to face a tough challenge in Beantown. The Boston Celtics wait for them in the TD Garden while the Warriors aim to extend their 16-12 away run. Despite defeating them at home in December last year, the conditions certainly favor the host on this occasion.

Consequently, the obstacle remains an uphill one for the organization. Considering the current state of the Western Conference, slight complacency could destroy their momentum entirely. Both Green and Curry undoubtedly understand that as they aim to guide the young core accordingly.