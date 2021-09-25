“Shot selection has always been a problem for Andrew Wiggins”: NBA Twitter reacts as NBA denies the Warriors’ star’s religious exemption request regarding the COVID-19 Vaccine

NBA Twitter reacts as Warriors’ forward Andrew Wiggins finds himself in a difficult situation, NBA denies his vaccine exemption request

The Golden State Warriors and Andrew Wiggins are in a tough spot. According to the city of San Fransisco, in order to be in attendance in a large crowd, one needs to be vaccinated. This order comes in place from 13th October, 6 days before the start of the 2021-22 regular season. The NBA hasn’t made it mandatory for its players to get vaccinated. However, this mandate means all Warriors’ players have to be vaccinated in order to play home games.

All of the Warriors’ players, except Andrew Wiggins, have had their vaccine shots. With this new mandate announces, the Warriors fans were panicking about the same. Wiggins submitted a request to the NBA for exemption citing religious reasons. However, earlier today, the NBA has declined his request.

The NBA has denied Andrew Wiggins religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccination, and he will not be able to play in home games until he fulfills San Francisco’s vaccination requirements, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/SRwtoDLBr6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts to NBA declining Andrew Wiggins and his request for exemption

NBA Twitter reacted to the news of the NBA rejecting the exception in different ways. While a lot of the people trolled Wiggins, there were some who stood in his support.

Shot selection has always been an issue for Andrew Wiggins https://t.co/uA9GjChaU3 — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) September 23, 2021

NBA: “Why you asking for religious exemption to not get the vaccine?” Andrew Wiggins: pic.twitter.com/UbNDyWVSH4 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 25, 2021

The NBA to Andrew Wiggins https://t.co/hgv2qXmMe3 pic.twitter.com/ZxPxGawMRF — The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) September 25, 2021

Wiggins when the vaccine guy arrives at the Warriors’ gym pic.twitter.com/pX3gLprYLk — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 25, 2021

Andrew Wiggins has made a career out of missing critical shots. At least he’s consistent. https://t.co/mS6fdk5ftx — Troll Cat (@2p2TrollCat) September 25, 2021

It remains to be seen what the Warriors and Wiggins do. There are people like Stephen A Smith who want the Warriors to trade Wiggins away. However, that isn’t what either party would like to do.