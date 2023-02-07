“Kyrie Irving is Still My Mentor”: Nets’ Center Nic Claxton Praises 6ft 2″ Guard As His ‘Best Teammate’ Despite Trade to Mavericks

Dec 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks with center Nic Claxton (33) against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving is officially a part of the Dallas Mavericks now. The Mavs media and multiple beat reporters have finally confirmed the trade. Earlier, ESPN’s Insider Adrian Wojnarowski claimed that the Nets had not made the trade official and were looking to involve a third team. However, the Nets made it official soon after.

Now, Kyrie Irving is certainly a Dallas player. Yet, the 6ft 2″ guard still has the support and affection of his now former teammates. Especially Nic Claxton. Claxton recently revealed in an interview that he would keep on appreciating Kyrie despite the trade that has thrown the Nets into chaos.

Nic Claxton calls Kyrie Irving a brother and a mentor

Claxton has been with the Brooklyn Nets for the last four seasons. In that time, he has grown tremendously as a defender and an offensive threat. But just as Claxton was putting up DPOY worthy performance, Kyrie Irving demanded his way out of Brooklyn. He will now play alongside Luka Doncic.

After the trade announcement, the fans were not too impressed with Kyrie leaving the team. However, it seems, there are still players in Brooklyn who certainly appreciate Irving and his weapons. As per the report, Claxton

Meghan Triplett of the Yes Network shared Nic’s statement via her Twitter. She wrote:

“Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving: “That’s still my brother [and] my mentor. We’ll continue to have a close relationship off the court. Our relationship always transcended basketball.” Claxton described Irving as “one of the best teammates” he has had.”

Praise from Claxton may be all the validation Irving needs

For Irving, his time in Brooklyn wasn’t the easiest. First, he was forced to sit out all home and Toronto games because of his vaccination. Then, late last year, he also landed in an anti-semitic scandal. Irving’s sincere apology however saved face for him. Now, his decision to demand a trade brought in a lot more hatred from spoilt fans.

So, even though Claxton‘s words won’t change anything, they still validate the time he spent with the franchise and his interactions with the players. Irving, Claxton’s support may just be the morale booster he needed.

