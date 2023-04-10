“I’ll Never Beg For An MVP Award That I Deserve”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Shaquille O’Neal’s Thumbs Up For a 3rd MVP Award

Giannis Antetokounmpo has had a heck of a 2022-2023 season. The Greek Freak averaged a whopping 31 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists per game. MVP-level numbers, to say the least, an award he is rightfully in contention for.

However, despite being a favorite to win his third MVP, Giannis has not been the focus. For the most part, the narrative has surrounded both Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. But, when asked to comment on the same, the 2021 NBA Champion made it clear, he will not downplay the work of others nor will he beg for an award he believes he deserves.

This a bold statement from Antetokounmpo, but one that many agree with. This includes Shaquille O’Neal, who gave the Greek Freak’s comments his seal of approval with an Instagram story.

Shaquille O’Neal agrees with Giannis Antetokounmpo that he deserves the MVP award

The regular season is done and dusted with, and now attention turns towards the Playoffs. However, there is still unfinished business. A business that will be settled once the Playoffs are done and dusted with.

One question that will be on everyone’s minds after the NBA Finals is concluded, is who has won the regular season MVP? Well, as things stand the contenders are Joel Embiid, two-time winner Nikola Jokic, and another two-time winner, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As things stand, the media narrative points to either The Joker or Embiid. But, the Greek Freak thinks he is more than deserving and even pointed out the same in an interview with BleacherReport. And, from the looks of it, there are others who agree. Shaquille O’Neal, in particular, made his MVP choice clear with a story of the same interview on Instagram.

An interesting turn of events, but none too surprising. Especially considering that Shaq handed over his title of “Superman” to Giannis just a few years back.

Shaquille O’Neal has always been a big fan of Giannis’ and even crowned him the “New Superman”

Over the years, Shaquille O’Neal has built a reputation for himself as a proud man. So much so, that he was unwilling to give up the monicker of “Superman” when such challengers as Dwight Howard presented themselves just a few years back.

However, in recent times, his demeanor has softened, especially in the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo. In fact, Big Diesel, being a big fan of the Greek Freak, has freely given up his title to him.

It’s clear that Shaq believes that Giannis is destined for greatness, and it’s not that surprising. The Bucks star is a surefire Hall of Famer, and an endorsement from one of the greats is just an added bonus.