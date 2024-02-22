“I’m Frying Him”: 61 Y/o Michael Jordan Has Kai Cenat Believing He’d Win In A Game Of 1v1 Today

Streamer Kai Cenat is not a man short on confidence. Before the All-Star Celebrity Game, he was asked about taking on Michael Jordan in a one-on-one battle. When he was told that the six-time NBA champion was turning 61, he expressed astonishment before predicting the following, as per ‘The Score‘.

Advertisement

“I’m frying him.”

However, Cenat quickly came to his senses and changed his tune. He said Jordan will win the game, but his definition of a victory is different. He said,

Advertisement

“MJ gonna get some points on me. But all I gotta do is score one. You feel what I’m saying? Me scoring one, that make my whole day. To me to say that I scored on MJ, that’s a win all day. No cap.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3lvdjpvkLE/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Cenat’s confidence about scoring on Jordan may be more than a bit misplaced. In the All-Star Celebrity Game, the streamer managed to land only one four-point shot after predicting that he’d score 30. However, that wasn’t even his most embarrassing moment of the All-Star weekend.

Cenat appeared during the Slam Dunk Contest as a prop for one of Jaylen Brown’s set pieces. The streamer sat on a chair, and the Boston Celtics forward soared above him to dunk the ball. Fans were unimpressed about Brown leaping above a seated Cenat. They pointed out that he’s only 5-foot-3-inches tall and a dunk soaring above him while he stood would’ve also been pitiful.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1760369915960373633?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Cenat hilariously tried to prove to Shannon Sharpe that he was a good basketball player by showing him a video of him playing against 13-year-old kids. The analyst could only laugh at the streamer’s attempt. That said, for him to even consider that he would get a point against Jordan, especially given the mentality the Chicago Bulls legend possesses is perhaps the most ludicrous thing he has ever even considered.

Richard Jefferson and Metta World Peace talk about facing 61-year-old Michael Jordan

Kai Cenat wasn’t the only one asked how he’d fare against 61-year-old Michael Jordan. Metta World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest, was asked the same question, and he replied,

“MJ. He’ll never lose. Nobody can beat MJ. Doesn’t matter if he’s 61, he’s still gonna get into your area.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3gMCIgxUFf/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

While Metta World Peace gave Jordan the edge, former Cleveland Cavaliers star Richard Jefferson had a lot of faith in his abilities. When asked about taking on Jordan one-on-one, he said,

“I’d cook his a–, no disrespect. MJ whooped me when he was 40 and I was 20, but bodies start catching up in different places when you’re older.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3eBOvsNpS0/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

To his credit, Jefferson predicted that Jordan would put up seven points if they played the first-to-11 format. While his confidence is commendable, challenging the six-time NBA champion is unwise, especially considering 43-year-old Jefferson is no spring chicken. It’s best to leave Jordan alone before he shows up with a basketball demanding a one-on-one game.