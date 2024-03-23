“Let’s Try to Convince Speed to Actually Go, Bro” – Kai Cenat Asks Adin Ross to Include IShowSpeed in Their Trip to Spain

Adin David Ross got a call from Kai Carlo Cenat III during his recent Kick livestream which left his fans quite excited. Adin Ross, Kai Cenat, and IShowSpeed have been best pals since working as colleagues on the Twitch live-streaming platform. Although they are now spread across different streaming platforms, the trio tries to meet up whenever possible, as fans find their collaborations to be quite exciting.



Advertisement

During Adin Ross’s recent livestream, Kai Cenat called the Kick streamer with a similar proposal. Kai wanted Adin to join him on a trip to Spain even if just for a few days. However, considering Adin’s track record of backing out, Kai asked him to commit to the trip, stating, “If you are gonna come to Spain, please 100% just commit… do not catch ADHD or panic after a few days, bro. Like, if you gonna go bro like let’s go all out…”

Furthermore, Kai insisted that bringing in IShowSpeed would be a great idea. Although the Twitch streamer believed that Speed was still debating on whether to go along on the trip, he requested Adin to convince the 19-year-old, stating,



Advertisement

“Let’s try to convince Speed to actually go, bro.”

While the trip does sound like a great idea, fans also have a lot to look forward to. As mentioned by Kai on the call with Adin, they were going to go all out with the content whether it be IRL streams or YouTube videos. Besides that, IShowSpeed is one of the best travel-based IRL streamers in the industry, and the trio does make some incredible content when together.

How did fans react to Kai Cenat’s phone call?

Although a collaboration between Adin Ross, Kai Cenat, and IShowSpeed is pretty rare, fans are treated to some exciting content when they do come together. The last time the trio met was during Speed’s 19th birthday YouTube stream, which has garnered a massive 3 million views as of the time of writing. Likewise, the clip of Kai and Adin’s phone call was shared by multiple sources on X, and fans are now looking forward to the collab.



Advertisement

Considering that Speed was still indecisive, the online community claimed that the 19-year-old joining Kai and Adin would make the trip better. Hoping all three popular streamers would come together for the trip, a Twitter user claimed classic streams were on the way. A few other X users also showcased their excitement for the news by commenting, “W” and “Lesss Wooo.”