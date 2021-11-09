“I’m going to be the most handsome President ever”: Giannis Antentokounmpo talks about running for office in 2024 ahead of his visit to the White House

Ahead of their visit to the White House, NBA champion Giannis Antentokounmpo talks about running for office in 2024. The Milwaukee Bucks become the first NBA team to visit the President post-2016.

The Milwaukee Bucks clinched their first NBA championship in over five decades. The city of Milwaukee had a reason to rejoice after waiting for umpteen years. Giannis Antentokounmpo led the Bucks from the front. In what many believe, the Greek Freak had one of the greatest performances in NBA Finals history.

The Bucks, who recently received their championship rings, became the first NBA team to visit The White House since 2016. The team had their best suits on as they paid a visit to President Biden. It was a great moment for the Bucks, who have been struggling this season with their performances.

The Finals MVP Giannis was visibly ecstatic to meet the President. The Bucks superstar was in an extremely playful mood, joking about running for Presidency in 2024. Over the past few months, we have seen Giannis like never before playing around and certainly impressing us with his humor.

The two-time MVP looked sharp in his outfit, making his way to meet the President. However, Giannis couldn’t keep away from his antics in such an auspicious event, joking about running for Presidency.

Giannis Antentokounmpo talks about his plans to be the President of the United States of America in 2024.

Giannis couldn’t contain his excitement to meet the President. The Bucks arrived in Washington today, becoming the first NBA team since the Cleveland Cavaliers to pay their visits to the USA President.

As the squad made their way to the office, Giannis joked about his plans to run for Presidency in 2024. Though his brother and teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo tried to forbid him from making any controversial comments, there was no holding back the reigning Finals MVP.

“I’m running for office,” said Giannis. “Put this on my TikTok. I’m running for office, 2024. Antetokounbros,” said the Greek Freak.

Giannis’ brother and teammate Thanasis tried to forbid the superstar from making any controversial statements. Thanasis asked Giannis to clarify the office he was planning to run for.

“They’re going to take it seriously,” remarked Giannis. “I’m running for office though. I’m going to be the most handsome President ever.”

“I’m going to be the most handsome president ever.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7kGi0OzK6I — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 9, 2021

Though we all know the five-time All-Star was being playful, it’s good he reminded everyone the same as well. In what may have been a landmark year for the former DPOY, Giannis has established himself as one of the greatest all-time power forwards.

It may be difficult for Giannis to stand for Presidency having Greek citizenship. However, having Superman as the President makes for a great Hollywood film.