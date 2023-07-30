HomeSearch

“I’m Going to Excel”: Living Up to Charles Barkley’s Praise, Magic Johnson Lays Down His Ambitions For $6.05 Billion Investment

Siddid Dey Purkayastha
|Published July 30, 2023

"I'm Going to Excel": Living Up to Charles Barkley's Praise, Magic Johnson Lays Down His Ambitions For $6.05 Billion Investment

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson has led a group alongside Josh Harris to claim the ownership of the NFL franchise Washington Commanders. The purchase was approved for a record $6.05 billion this Thursday. Magic Johnson considers this purchase one of the most empowering moments for himself and the African-American community. The Boardroom posted a snippet of Johnson’s interview about his ambitions, which aligns well with Charles Barkley’s praise for the former Lakers legend.

Magic Johnson has always been the voice of change, helping empower the underserved and downtrodden communities in the USA with his $620 million net worth. It seems like Johnson still wishes to maintain that stance as he takes up a new position as an NFL team owner.

Magic Johnson looks forward to his new NFL team ownership as an empowering moment in his life

As the Boardroom post indicates, Magic Johnson still maintains high ambitions for himself, his family, and his community. Following the dawn of his basketball career, Magic used his massive net worth to help build a business portfolio that would empower underserved communities. Through these ventures, Magic Johnson found an ingenious way to have a social impact while raising millions in profit.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CvUqm6ZMLtj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Magic explained this new opportunity after he acquired the NFL team in an interview. While speaking, he broke down in tears explaining why this opportunity means so much to him. Speaking on the Today Show, Magic said:

“Breaking these barriers and going through these doors is important for me. As a proud Black man — you got me choking up now … this is a great opportunity. I don’t know why God blessed me with these opportunities. but I want to excel, not only for myself and my family but for all African Americans making sure we can see ourselves in these seats. And I want people to know that we can do the job.”

In a series of tweets this Thursday, Johnson once again expressed his feelings about this new acquisition. The emotion conveyed from the series of tweets was similar to the sentiments from the interview. Magic Johnson’s deal for ownership was unanimously approved by the previous owner Dan Snyder, who had held on to the position since 1999.

Magic has a history of owning teams in US sporting leagues

With this new acquisition, Magic Johnson became the fourth Black team owner in the NFL. Before this, Johnson had ownership stakes in MLB team Los Angeles Dodgers, Dayton Dragons, and WNBA team Los Angeles Sparks.

This new deal during Black History Month marks significant progress in how American society has evolved over generations. Johnson’s new deal, which makes him a minority owner in Washington Commanders, is historic, given the lack of diversity in the NFL.

Share this article

About the author

Siddid Dey Purkayastha

Siddid Dey Purkayastha

Siddid Dey Purkayastha is a NBA Writer for The Sports Rush. When it comes to sports, he describes himself as a 'fanatic', having the craze and passion for all sports alike. However, it was basketball that caught his attention, especially due to its fast-paced nature and the flashy 'slam dunks.' Siddid's first tryst with basketball started when he started playing NBA 2K series. And since then, he has been an avid follower of the league, often sacrificing his sleep during the Play-Off seasons. He loves the Lakers and considers LeBron James 'THE GOAT.' In his free time, he loves to listen to new music, scour through academic theory, or just sleep.

Read more from Siddid Dey Purkayastha