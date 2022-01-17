“I’m going to look like Muhammad Ali coming out at the game tonight!”: Anthony Edwards makes a hilarious declaration while donning a loud Versace jacket ahead of Timberwolves vs Warriors tonight

Anthony Edwards gave NBA fans more wholesome content to look forward to, jokingly comparing himself to Muhammad Ali.

Ant has been one of the NBA’s most athletic, electrifying players right from the get-go. The 20-year-old was a late bloomer when it came to basketball, but his skill level is fast catching up to his athletic talents.

Edwards was a suspect shooter when he first came into the league. It was a weakness that every scout had marked out for him, and also one that NBA defenses exploited during the first half of his rookie year.

However, Edwards has now raised both his volume and his efficiency from behind the arc. He’s also become more acclimated to NBA pace and defensive strategies and is starting to affect the game more when it’s slowed down and in the halfcourt set.

Anthony Edwards has also improved on the other end of the floor as the Timberwolves look to return to the playoffs.

“I’m going to look like Muhammad Ali tonight!”: Anthony Edwards while donning a loud Versace jacket

To make that long-awaited return to the postseason, the Wolves could definitely do with some inspiration from The Greatest – Muhammad Ali. Whether or not donning a jacket after his fashion helps them in that is quite another story.

Anthony Edwards would definitely have you believe that, if you were to look at the Timberwolves’ Twitter handle.

NBA Twitter, as expected, lapped up this piece of awesome content.