Basketball

“I’m going to look like Muhammad Ali coming out at the game tonight!”: Anthony Edwards makes a hilarious declaration while donning a loud Versace jacket ahead of Timberwolves vs Warriors tonight

"I'm going to look like Muhammad Ali coming out at the game tonight!": Anthony Edwards makes a hilarious declaration while donning a loud Versace jacket ahead of Timberwolves vs Warriors tonight
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"We had Jordans growing up, my first shoe was a Vince Carter shoe": Stephen Curry took 90s NBA fans on a nostalgic trip when talking about his first basketball shoes and Air Canada
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I'm going to look like Muhammad Ali coming out at the game tonight!": Anthony Edwards makes a hilarious declaration while donning a loud Versace jacket ahead of Timberwolves vs Warriors tonight
“I’m going to look like Muhammad Ali coming out at the game tonight!”: Anthony Edwards makes a hilarious declaration while donning a loud Versace jacket ahead of Timberwolves vs Warriors tonight

Anthony Edwards gave NBA fans more wholesome content to look forward to, jokingly comparing himself…