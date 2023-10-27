“I’m LeBron James and That’s AD, Don’t Care Who’s Coming In!”: Shaquille O’Neal ‘Concerned’ by Anthony Davis and Lakers ‘Clawing’ Comeback Wins

The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Phoenix Suns in their second game of the season, which saw LeBron James and Kevin Durant take each other on for the first time since 2018. It was quite the clash, and one that the Lakers prevailed in. The King and his team came out on top with a scoreline of 100-95, but it was a hard-fought victory. In fact, the Purple and Gold spent most of the game trailing the Suns, who only had KD, as a big name, on the court. In hindsight, it should have been an easy win for LA, who did not have to deal with Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, and it is here that Laker legend Shaquille O’Neal takes issue. Bringing up this very point on Inside the NBA, Shaq expressed his concern as both Bron and Anthony Davis had to struggle to get the job done.

Shaquille O’Neal is concerned for the Lakers as LeBron James and co. barely manage to defeat the Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns game was rather exciting. In addition to featuring three of the NBA’s biggest stars, it was a close affair. The Lakers managed to pull off a huge comeback, winning the game 100-95. This was all thanks to a late resurgence in the fourth quarter that saw them blow out the Suns 28-11.

The only downside to it all was the fact that LeBron James had to exceed his minutes limit to help his team to victory. He ended the night with 21 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists. A great game, but one that, according to Shaquille O’Neal, is cause for concern.

Speaking on Inside the NBA, Shaq claimed that it was not a good sign that the Lakers struggled against the Suns. After all, KD was the only real threat they had to deal with. Both Bradley Beal and Devin Booker were rested, so it should have been an easy win. Nevertheless, they had to claw themselves back into the game in order to secure the W.

“I’m Bron and this is AD, I don’t care who coming in there, were gotta put them away. When we supposed to put them away, we put them away. I’m Bron and this is AD, all that trash you talking about, that ain’t got nothing to do with nothing.”

It’s understandable why the Big Diesel is so concerned. Heading into the 2023-2024 season, the Lakers were considered one of the best teams. They revamped the roster and surrounded both Bron and AD with great pieces. However, as things stand, they look like they are in for a long and difficult season.

The Lakers look like they could be in for a repeat of last season, which is not good for LeBron

The victory against the Phoenix Suns proved one thing and one thing only: the Lakers are in for a rough season. In many ways, it seems similar to the problems they had last year. While they did make it to the Playoffs, they struggled to get wins and more often than not, had to pull off huge comebacks.

This could prove to be a major problem for LeBron James. At the age of 38, King James isn’t as spry as he used to be. As such, an excess of minutes could affect his performance later down the line. The Lakers decided to put minute restrictions on him in order to keep him healthy, especially considering they have a long Playoff run in mind. Hopefully, they can secure wins without having to come back every time.