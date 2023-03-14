“I’m Not Going to Say About the Jacket”: How Bronny James Spent Nearly $5,000 On a Shocking Outfit

Bronny James has been shooting up draft boards lately for the 2024 NBA draft. And why wouldn’t he? After all, he is finally starting to realize all that talent vested inside of him, slowly becoming one of the best defenders in his age group, along with a very, very smart offensive player.

With all that appreciation, also comes fame. And with fame, comes an increased emphasis on dressing that much fancier than before when you go out. After all, it certainly doesn’t hurt one’s image to look good when the larger public can see them. And so, off-late, Bronny James has been spending a little on what he puts on.

Knowing just that, someone recently stopped Bronny for an interview about his outfit. And frankly, you could be a bit surprised by how he chose to look after spending all that money.

Bronny James goes in-depth into his $2700+ outfit during a recent interview

It is often a fun time when a celebrity is asked about the outfit they have on. Why? Well, because it is often beyond expensive. And so, if the clothes they are wearing are beyond off-beat (which they so often are), it can turn out to be quite the interesting talking point.

However, as it turns out, Bronny James isn’t like most celebrities. Sure, he may have spent some serious money on what he was wearing. Surprisingly, however, it wasn’t even close to as flashy as some other personalities’ outfits can be. Take a look at the short YouTube clip below.

Frankly, there are many who would say that the jacket could’ve been paired with something far flashier. After all, the fact that he chooses not to comment on it likely means that it is an expensive piece of clothing. And sure enough, it is Moncler’s ‘Violier Spider-Man Short Down Jacket’, which retails for $1,905. That brings the approximate cost of his outfit to approximately a little over $4,600.

Of course, anyone can fashion themselves the way they wish to, or are comfortable in. However, for that kind of money, you’d have probably expected something a bit flashier than what we got.

But, you never know. Bronny James could have something up his sleeve that blows away all expectations. He may only be waiting for a much bigger event to show it. And for that reveal, we’re sure his fans simply can’t wait.

Where is Bronny James going after high school?

Bronny James is currently 18 years, and a senior in high school. This means that he is still a year away from the NBA. So, where is he going to spend that year?

As per reports, the young man has received offers from Ohio State, Duke, Kentucky, and Oregon. If reports are to be believed, Ohio and Oregon are the schools James has the highest chances of going to. However, since the man has yet to declare it himself, nothing can be set in stone just yet.

