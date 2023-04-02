“I’m so Impressed With How You Dominated”: $600 Million Worth Magic Johnson Showers Dwyane Wade With Praise After Hall of Fame Induction 

Images of Magic Johnson and Dwyane Wade; and the logo for the NBA’s Naismith Hall of Fame

It is not every day that you get to see a player get inducted into the NBA’s Naismith Hall of Fame. A rare honor, less than 200 players in the NBA have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Dwyane Wade is the latest one to breathe this rare air and Magic Johnson took to Twitter to send his wishes.

Dwyane Wade along with Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, and Pau Gasol were among those that got inducted into this year’s class. It is not often that you see so many stars get into the Hall of Fame, all at once.

And yet, each nominee for 2023 had their case. In the end, the committee could not deny them entry. Magic Johnson was there to congratulate each and every one.

He shouted out Dwyane Wade in particular and even praised the Miami Heat legend’s business acumen. High Praise from a legend himself.

“I’m so Impressed With How You Dominated”: Magic Johnson offers Dwyane Wade endless praise after Hall-of-fame induction

Magic Johnson must have been impressed by Wade. In life and business. Considering that Magic is regarded as perhaps the first black American to be a successful businessman after being an athlete, this is high praise.

A special shout-out to my brother @DwyaneWade. I’m so impressed with how you dominated on the court and how you now dominate in business! Congratulations my brother! pic.twitter.com/TvDSVVIsId — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 1, 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers legend is worth $600 million. And for him to say big things about Wade’s worth as a businessman is something. It is definitely a big deal.

Johnson specifically talked about Wade’s “domination”. Both in business and on the court. The latter was where he made his name. And as per Johnson, it looks as though Dwyane is yet to unfurl his wings in business.

Dwyane Wade is slowly becoming a very high-net-worth individual

Dwyane Wade has a myriad of business operations. Wade’s business ventures include owning an NBA team. He is the part owner of the Utah Jazz. He has a restaurant chain and he also has shares in Li-Ning.

And the recent All-Star game showed his relevance to the Utah Jazz. Wade was everywhere. It looks as though his days as a business owner have just started.

If he is to follow in Magic’s footsteps, he will end up owning a few franchises. Johnson owns a piece of the LA Dodgers as well as the LAFC soccer team.

D-Wade is rumored to be worth $200 million, but we think that figure will go up rapidly. What do you think? Will Dwyane Wade be a big owner like Magic?