Is Andrew Wiggins Married? Exploring Mychal Johnson And The Warriors Star’s Relationship

Jan 10, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) walks down the court during action against the Phoenix Suns in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wiggins has become quite an enigma as of recent due to his abrupt disappearance from the Golden State Warriors’ active roster. The former number 1 overall pick out of Kansas helped the Warriors claim their 4th championship in 8 years in 2022 and remained to be an integral part of the team in their chances of defending the title.

However, the Dubs’ 3&D star has been out due to personal reasons for 13 games now and it seems as though that number will continue to climb. It very much unknown as to what has caused Wiggins to dip from the limelight and miss out on games but one rumor floating around on social media looks to clear this up.

According to a couple uncredited internet sleuths, Wiggins was cheated on by his partner, Mychal Johnson. The two happen to share two daughters as well.

Also read: Andrew Wiggins Wife Cheating: Ugly Rumors Emerge About Best Friend and Mychal Johnson

Who is Mychal Johnson and is Andrew Wiggins married to her?

Andrew Wiggins met Mychal Johnson in 2013 when he was still in college at the University of Kansas and the latter was attending Notre Dame. They bonded over their mutual love for basketball as Johnson was also a basketball player for her collegiate team.

Soon, the two would start dating and have been together ever since. In the decade since they have been seeing each other, they have had two daughters: Amyah and Alayah. Despite them living and having children together, they are not married.

With Wiggins having taken time off from playing basketball, people over the internet have hypothesized that his partner, Mychal Johnson, cheated on Wiggins. They have also claimed that his children aren’t his and that they are Johnson and Wiggins’ best friend’s daughters.

Are the claims about Mychal Johnson true?

It should be noted that these are baseless claims in every which way possible as no credible source has given even an ounce of steam to this theory. Furthermore, Wiggins and his girlfriend along with their children were just seen at their daughter’s birthday in high spirits.

no way twitter this gullible this was 5 days ago at his daughters party the rumor isn’t true yall just easy to trick #AndrewWiggins pic.twitter.com/iBfullPS69 — Jala Dorlivia (@JalaDorlivia) March 17, 2023

When it comes to what actually has transpired in Andrew’s life, this is very much unknown as of now. Everybody in the Warriors organization has kept quiet about it and only addressed it on the lines of it being a personal matter and how life is bigger than basketball, and rightfully so.

Also read: Who Is Andrew Wiggins’ Best Friend? Twitter Demands Answers As Cheating Rumors Emerge About Warriors’ Star’s Wife