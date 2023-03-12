Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight?: Lakers Star’s Injury Report Proves a Bit Worrying

The Lakers are finally rolling this season. However, it’s not LeBron James at the helm. It’s Anthony Davis, who has been arguably the best he has ever been on the inside. And sure, while his jumper from the outside is just refusing to work, and who needs that when you’re as good as him under the rim?

Still, this is Anthony Davis we’re talking about. While it is no fault of his own, the man is famously injury prone. In fact, every tumble and fall the man takes can be scary for every Lakers fan on the planet. And so, ahead of tonight’s big game, it’s important to check on the man’s status.

So, is Anthony Davis going to be healthy enough to take the court against the New York Knicks tonight? Or will he have to sit out with an injury he picked up at the previous game?

ESPN releases update on Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has been playing through injury constantly this season, something that Lakers fans should be beyond grateful for. However, at the end of the day, this can also result in the potential re-aggravation of past injuries due to excess stress on the body. And as per ESPN, the man is currently going through something very similar.

This is awesome. The Lakers team singing Anthony Davis happy birthday with a cake 🎂 pic.twitter.com/pYGq6sTiCm — 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Prime_LeBron23) March 12, 2023

The Lakers superstar has unfortunately suffered a stress injury to his right foot. Fortunately, as bad as that sounds at first, the star has been labeled as probable for tonight’s game, meaning that he will likely be in the starting line-up for tonight’s game.

What is Anthony Davis averaging this season?

After 42 games played this season, Anthony Davis is averaging 26.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1 steal, and 2.1 blocks per game.

Additionally, the man is shooting 56.3% from the field, 26.6% three, and 81.1% free-throw line.

