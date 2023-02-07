Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs OKC Thunder? Lakers 8x All-Star’s Injury Report Before LeBron James’ Big Night in LA

Feb 4, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) arrives at the arena before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

It would be a big day for LeBron James as well as for Los Angeles Lakers, if/when ‘The King’ becomes #1 scorer of the NBA. It can happen in the game against Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. But with that, the Purple and Gold would also except that the match result to go their way, and Anthony Davis must be on the floor for that to happen.

The way James has been playing this season, putting up those massive stats every other night, it should not be difficult against the Thunder. But without AD, there are only slight chances of them defeating this unpredictable team of youngsters that won a game by scoring 153 points last week and lost the very next game 141-114.

So, will the 8x All-Star play tonight and make the big night of James sweeter? Let’s find out.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co?

The Brow, who played in the Lakers’ latest loss against the Pelicans and balled out with 34 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal, has already missed 23 of the Lakers’ 54 outings this season.

As for tonight, much like most of his Lakers’ tenure, it’s uncertain whether he will play or not. He is on the Lakers’ injury list as ‘probable’ for right foot soreness and would be a game-time decision.

Lakers injury report: LeBron is questionable tomorrow against the Thunder, a game in which he could break the scoring record. Austin is on track to be back. pic.twitter.com/HT2PXvIpnx — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 7, 2023

That should not be a surprise because the Lakers need to evaluate the man before every game, and it’s better to keep him on the injury list than to pay fines to the NBA if he would not play on the game day.

How would the Lakers approach the post-season after missing out on Big-3 of AD, LeBron, and Kyrie?

Just relying on James and Davis’ fitness would be one way. But even if they are aiming for a deeper playoff run, that is not going to take them there. The 4x MVP has been open about his disappointment in the Lakers’ management to land his former teammate.

That means irrespective of what Jeanie Buss has said publicly about trying it out with this very team, the LA team must be trying to still get something valuable for Russell Westbrook in the market.

Will they get it? We will get to know in a couple of days.

