Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Predicted Lakers Starting Lineup Against 2022 NBA Champions

The Los Angeles Lakers are in quite a dire situation. They’ve played 59 games so far this season, and hold a 27-32 record to show for it. The 2020 NBA Champions have 23 games left in the regular season. The question that remains is, will Anthony Davis and the Lakers find a way to capitalize on these 23 games?

As LeBron James said during the All-Star Weekend, these 23 games are the most crucial games of his career.

LeBron James says the last 23 games of this Lakers season are the most important regular season games of his career. pic.twitter.com/5yqILgSjY3 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 19, 2023

The same should apply to AD and the rest of the Lakers. After the trade deadline, they have a formidable roster, and failing to make the playoffs with this group would be shameful. However, first, the fans are curious as to whether Davis is suiting up tonight or not.

Anthony Davis is listed as PROBABLE for tonight’s game

Anthony Davis, just like most of the members of the Lakers, had a nice, week-long All-Star Break. While we saw LeBron James lose his first All-Star game as a captain, the others were resting at homes, and getting ready for a rough stretch ahead.

Despite the same, AD is still listed as probable for tonight’s game with a right foot stress injury.

#Lakers injury report for tomorrow against the Warriors: pic.twitter.com/ENYUfImL6S — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) February 23, 2023

While it’s just to be on the safe side, the report will have the Lakers loyals worried. AD has only played 35 games this season, where he averages 26 points and 12.3 rebounds. He’s clearly a force to be reckoned with, and if the Lakers want to make the playoffs, AD will have a big role to play.

Lakers’ projected starting lineup

Ahead of the game tonight, coach Darvin Ham talked to the media about his numerous starting lineups this season. It seems like the Lakers’ leader has found one he wants to stick with for now. The projected starting lineup for tonight is:

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

D’Angelo Russell

Jarred Vanderbilt

Malik Beasley

Let’s hope this lineup brings them the success they need as they face a Warriors team without Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins.

