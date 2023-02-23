Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Lakers? Warriors Release Availability Update for 2022 Finals MVP

Feb 17, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry watches the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the USC Trojans during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is having a difficult season. Despite his performance still being at its peak. two consecutive injuries have kept him sidelined for too many games. Earlier, Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation that forced him to miss 12 games in a row. In his absence, the Warriors won just 6. After returning, the 34-year-old played just 7 games before getting injured again.

In his meeting with the Dallas Mavericks on February 4th, Stephen Curry hurt his knee while defending Dallas guard McKinley Wright IV. The initial evaluation revealed a partial tear in his tibiofibular ligament and interosseous membrane. Since then, Curry has missed 5 games and is still without a return timeline.

Stephen Curry won’t play against the Lakers

Fortunately, the All-Star Weekend gave the Warriors and Curry some extra cushion time. The most recent update also revealed that Curry was recovering well and had already begun on-court workouts. However, he has still not healed completely. Steph will be evaluated again in another week. Until then, he won’t be playing any games for the Warriors.

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “He’s going to come back this season and hopefully sooner rather than later.” — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) February 5, 2023

Without Curry, the Warriors lack that offensive edge. He is one of those players who elevate the level of everyone on his team just by being on the court. The pull that he has on the defense allows his teammates to find open spots easier.

Thursday’s matchup is also exciting, The Warriors are set to face the new-look Lakers. In their recent meeting before the All-Star break, the Lakers beat the Dubs by 6 points. With LeBron James back in the active lineup, it is safe to assume that the gold and purples will be far more formidable than the last time.

