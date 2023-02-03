Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight Vs Celtics? Injury Report For the 3x All-Star Before the Suns Take on Jayson Tatum and Co

Devin Booker has missed his team’s last 19 straight games and 24 matches in total this season, out of which the Suns lost 15 games. They are hanging on a thin thread—a one-game cushion from the .500 mark with a 27-26 record, good for the #8 spot in the West.

That thread will be in the hands of Jayson Tatum and Co on Friday as the Phoenix Suns start their 5-game trip to the East against the Boston Celtics.

Will they be able to pull it back? They will for sure need their 3x All-Star to be back in the starting line-up if they do intend on losing their place to the Warriors in the West. Let’s see if he is available tonight.

Is Devin Booker playing tonight’s game vs the Boston Celtics?

As they visit the #1 team in the East tonight, the Suns could have had their 2022 All-Star guard back in the line-up after his long-awaited comeback, if not for a groin injury that might keep him away from the action for another month.

#Suns injury report at #Celtics: Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with team) OUT. — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 2, 2023

It’s not a good look for the Suns, who are 9-15 without their terrifically sound scorer. But, they will look it as an opportunity for Book to totally be his best before the playoffs and for themselves to at least be up and above the .500 mark.

Will the Suns be good enough to contend once Booker is back?

Before D’Book started going in and out because of his injuries, the Suns were only shuffling in the top 3 in the West. So, when he gets back, they would be whole again. But for it, he should be in the same form he went out in. The man was averaging a career-high 27.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists a game.

Booker has also been the best #2 guard on defense in the league for the last two seasons, so, almost everything changes for the Suns when they get their MVP back. Hopefully, that includes their postseason performance this time.

