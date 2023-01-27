Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Cavaliers Release Injury Update for 4-time All-Star

Jan 16, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up court during the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell, in his first year in Ohio, has been exceptional. With a 30-20 record in the Eastern Conference, along with Darius Garland, Mitchell has been a huge reason behind the Cleveland Cavaliers being 5th in the East.

After averaging 28.3/3.9/5.1 in the first three months of the 2022-2023 season, Spida has elevated his game in this new calendar year. With high-scoring outings, especially the 71-point outburst, Mitchell has gone on to record 29.3/4.8/5.9 in the month of January.

However, Donovan has been sidelined for quite a few games due to an injury to his groin.

Donovan Mitchell questionable for the clash against the Thunder

A few weeks back, against the Pelicans, the 6-foot-1 guard hurt his groin. The injury resulted in him missing out on a few contests. On the 24th of January, Mitchell suited up for the Cavs at the MSG.

Unfortunately, the 26-year-old hurt himself from an uncalled foul by Isaiah Hartenstein during the dying seconds of the game. Due to this, the combo guard missed out on the latest Cleveland bout against the Rockets.

NBA says that Isaiah Hartenstein fouled Mitchell on this play. pic.twitter.com/cIbFDALt6u — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) January 25, 2023

With J. B. Bickerstaff’s boys travelling to Oklahoma to play the Thunder in their back-to-back clash, it is more than likely that the team might miss out on the services of Donovan Mitchell yet again.

However, playing against a shorthanded OKC team, with Luguentz Dort injured, Darius Garland and co. won’t be needing Mitchell suited up to grab a 2nd consecutive win.

While Cleveland fans might not get to see their All-Star starter play ball tonight, there is a huge possibility that he returns to the lineup in the Cavs’ upcoming 3-game homestand.

