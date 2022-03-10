Is Gary Payton II playing vs the Denver Nuggets? Warriors’ release report for the Mitten ahead of matchup against Nikola Jokic and co

Warriors’ Gary Payton II ruled out with a knee injury, would not suit up against the Denver Nuggets tonight

The Golden State Warriors head back to Denver, as they face the Nuggets for the 4th and final team this season. They were in Denver on Monday, before they came home to take on the Clippers on Tuesday. The Warriors broke out of a 5-game losing slump when they beat the Clippers on Tuesday. They would like to keep the momentum and record a win against the Nuggets.

The Nuggets have won the previous three matchups against the Dubs this season. They would look to sweep Stephen Curry and co tomorrow, whereas the Warriors would look to avoid the same. During the win over the Clippers, Klay Thompson looked like he was getting his rhythm back. However, the Warriors would once again go in shorthanded. Gary Payton II has been out since the Warriors visited Dallas to take on the Mavericks. He’s listed as OUT for tonight’s matchup as well.

Also Read: “Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook, the only two PGs to score 23,000 points”: In their horrendous lost to the Rockets, Brodie achieved a personal accomplishment

Gary Payton II will not suit up against the Nuggets

In Draymond Green‘s absence, Gary Payton II has been crucial to the Warriors’ defense. The 6’2 guard has been a vital part of the Dubs’ defense and has done an excellent job so far. He’s #17 on the steals list this year, and has played half the minutes than anyone else in the Top 20.

In the matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, Payton seemed to have injured his left knee. He sat out the game against the Lakers due to left knee soreness, and hasn’t return to the lineup since. His status remains unchanged for tonight’s contest against the Nuggets.

Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala remain out tomorrow in Denver. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 10, 2022

Also Read: “Joel Embiid is amazing! Do NOT compare me to him!”: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic releases his eye-brow raising opinion on comparisons to soaring 76ers star

Dubs would hope the Mitten returns back to the lineup soon, as they prepare to finish the season off strong.