Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Bucks’ Starting Lineup Likely To Feature 2023 All-Star Captain

Feb 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) as he drives to the basket in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are on a rampage. Having won eight straight games, the Bucks came to Los Angeles last night and beat the Lakers. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge, scoring 38 points, grabbing ten rebounds, and dishing six assists. The Bucks won the contest 115-106, leveling the season series.

The Bucks, after faltering a bit in January, have seemed to find their way back, winning their last nine games. A big part of their recent success has been their 2x MVP, Giannis. He’s been on a tear this season, averaging 32.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists a contest.

It also helps that the Bucks have Jrue Holiday playing at an All-Star level again, and Khris Middleton is back too.

However, the big question ahead of tonight’s contest is whether Giannis is suiting up or whether he’d be rested on the 2nd night of the back-to-back.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play tonight

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Clippers for their second and final meeting of the season. The two teams butted heads a week ago, with the Bucks pulling off an incredible comeback and taking home the 106-105 win. While the Clippers would look to exact their revenge, the Bucks hope they can extend their win streak to ten and sweep the season series.

Seeing the pattern the Bucks follow, it is highly unlikely that they rest Giannis. With only three games left before the All-Star break, the team would look forward to capitalize on their momentum. With Jaylen Brown injured, the Bucks have a chance of bridging the gap between them and the Celtics.

On that note, so far, there have been no updates on Giannis sitting out tonight. This means we can expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to suit up tonight.

With Giannis potentially playing, the starting lineup is expected to look like this:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pat Connaughton

Jrue Holiday

Grayson Allen

Brook Lopez

With Khris Middleton just returning from an injury, there is a chance he may be rested for tonight’s contest.

Giannis stats in the last five games

Over the last five games, Giannis is once again proving to the league and the world why he’s the best player on the planet. The 2021 Finals MVP is averaging 37 points, 15 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in the Bucks’ last five contests.

His recent surge has propelled him back to the 3rd spot on the MVP ladder. As the season is about to take a break for the All-Star festivities, the MVP award still hangs in the balance. If the Bucks keep pushing and Giannis keeps shining, he has a strong chance to secure his 3rd MVP honors.

