"Even With Kyrie Irving gone, Cam Thomas, Found a Way to Embarrass Nets": NBA Twitter Predicts Hefty Fine For 'No H*mo' Comment in Post-game Interview

Since the day Kyrie Irving put in a trade request, there cannot be anyone in Brooklyn camp who would be as happy as Cam Thomas. The way the 21-year-old has been playing since then shows how much had to give all this while playing limited minutes. But what Cam Thomas said recently has caught the eye of social media.

It seems the young guard who considers Uncle Drew his big brother has not just taken a leaf out of his book on ‘how to torch teams’ but also from his book of controversies.

After putting up two 40-point games recently and then a 20-point one in the win last night, Thomas, in the post-game conference said something which will be leaving a mark on his career however big a player he becomes.

NBA Twitter thrashes Cam Thomas for what he said

In their 1st game without any of Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden on either the floor or on the bench, Brooklyn balled out against the Chicago Bulls Thursday night.

But rather than the game, something Thomas said after the game while sharing the screen with his teammate Spencer Dinwiddie had the attention of the NBA community.

Here are some reactions to it.

Obviously, it didn’t sit well with many.

Thomas did apologize for the same through his official Twitter handle.

Brooklyn without Kyrie and KD Now that the Nets are finally over all the conundrum that they paired up the duo in 2019, they can think of building something meaningful with the amount of talented young players they now have. With Cam Thomas, who has averaged over 38 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in the last close 3 contests, already eying to become the scorer of the team, Mikal Bridge, Cam Johnson can help him and Dinwiddie in forming a solid starting line-up. If Ben Simmons comes along at some point in time, they will look good.

