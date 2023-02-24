Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Miami Heat? Bucks’ MVP’s Injury Update Before the Clash Against Jimmy Butler and Co

Feb 16, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds his hand to his face during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo just played 20 seconds of the recently conducted All-Star game of the 2022-23 season because of a wrist injury he got himself a week ago in Chicago playing against the Bulls.

The right wrist sprain, he is suffering through, was the 3rd straight injury concern the Bucks have been in after Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton. Will he play tonight against the Miami Heat? Let’s find out.

Also read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Off Nights, It’s Still 25 & 15”: Jayson Tatum & Donovan Mitchell Declare Greek Freak ‘The Best’

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Jimmy Butler and Co?

We know how hard it is to keep the Greek Freak away from the action for too long. Typically, a wrist sprain would keep an athlete out for multiple weeks, but it looks like Giannis has a different kind of mentality and work ethic altogether.

The Greek international participated in team practice Thursday and although it didn’t look much different than his restricted-Wednesday’s sessions, he is a game-time decision for Friday night’s match against the Heat and is on the injury list as ‘doubtful’.

The Bucks’ latest injury report for tomorrow’s game: Giannis (sprained wrist)- Doubtful

Pat Connaughton (sore calf)- Doubtful

Wesley Matthews (strained calf)- Out Khris Middleton (knee), Bobby Portis (knee) and Jae Crowder (conditioning) are all off the latest report. — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) February 23, 2023

With the MVP race so tight this season and also almost every contender becoming better than they were last month, the 28-year-old would not be resting for long even if he misses the game tonight.

Also read: “Damian Lillard is gonna close the game out”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Displays Incredible GM Skills Predicting Dame’s Game Winning Performance

How would the Bucks look with Jae Crowder?

Middleton is important to the Bucks’ contention for the ultimate glory. Having said that, his fitness cannot be relied upon to play a 7-game series with as much rigor as the Playoffs games.

Getting a post-season specialist as good as Crowder would be ideal for the squad with Portis in such good touch this season (offensively), and Brook Lopez playing at a DPOY level.

With Giannis’ 31pts-12rbs-5ast ongoing season, if Middleton could compete in the Playoffs, the Bucks would be a team to avoid for everyone in the postseason. Even for the team that comes through the West.

Also read: “He thinks he’s a philosopher”: Jrue Holiday Dissects Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Mind Games That Helped Him Win vs LeBron James